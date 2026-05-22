Source: Giants DL Roy Robertson-Harris tears Achilles

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles at Thursday's OTA workout and is expected to miss the 2026 season, a source told ESPN.

It's a blow to the interior of the Giants' defensive line, which was already being rebuilt after trading Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Robertson-Harris, who was likely to start, was taking first-team reps at Thursday's practice before reaching for the back of his right leg early at the indoor workout.

New York was practicing indoors because of rain.

Robertson-Harris was on the second and final season of a two-year deal worth $9.25 million. He started 17 games for New York last season and had 35 tackles (three for a loss) and six quarterback hits.

The Giants were trying to reshape their defensive line after trading Lawrence and Robertson-Harris was one of the only remaining veterans. They signed veterans DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu after the draft. New York is also banking heavily on second-year defensive lineman Darius Alexander and recently added Bobby Jamison-Travis who was drafted in the sixth round out of Auburn.

"I'm very happy about it," coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. "I felt like it was part of our process. It's not that we wouldn't have drafted a defensive tackle or signed one sooner if they had become available or kept Dexter if that was something we could do. Those were all things that were on the table.

"But as it went, I thought we did a good job of kind of responding to the situation as it unfolded, and now we feel really good about our group in there. It looks good to me. I'm excited about it. I think we have the guys we need."

Robertson-Harris, 32, was entering his 10th professional season. He has appeared in 134 games with 79 starts since going undrafted out of UTEP.

Robertson-Harris has 246 tackles and 19 career sacks for the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Giants.