Answering five questions ahead of OTAs for the Jets

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New quarterback. New coordinators. New vibe on defense.

A lot has changed this offseason around the New York Jets, who flushed last season's misery (3-14) by shaking up the lineup and the coaching staff. Coach Aaron Glenn returns for his second season, facing many questions and skeptics. They're one of five teams with no primetime games on the schedule, which shows how they're perceived by the NFL and the TV bigwigs.

The unofficial unveiling -- let's call it a super casual dress rehearsal -- happens Wednesday with the first of 10 OTA practices (voluntary), followed by a mandatory minicamp (June 16-18).

Here are some key questions heading into OTAs:

What will the Geno Smith-led offense look like?

The offense will have more speed than last season, which should mean more explosive plays. The Jets had only 40 such plays (20-plus yards), second fewest in the league.

Joining wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are first-round picks Kenyon Sadiq (TE) and Omar Cooper Jr. (WR), giving the Jets four pass catchers with 4.4-second speed (40-yard dash time) or better. How new offensive coordinator Frank Reich uses them remains to be seen, though we have some clues from his most recent NFL stops: Carolina Panthers (2023) and Indianapolis Colts (2018-2022).

Data shows that Reich leans heavily toward "11" personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR), with a lot of shotgun and a lot of no-huddle. His play-action and pre-snap motion tendencies are surprisingly low compared to the rest of the league.

Reich, like most good coaches, will tailor his scheme around the players. That likely means more "12" personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) to get his tights ends -- Sadiq, Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert -- on the field more often.

"Everything will be done to accentuate what the players do best," Reich said. "Obviously, that starts up front. Listen, it's certainly going to be no secret or surprise to say that we're going to want to run the football, and so we'll continue to emphasize that. These guys ran the ball pretty well last year, so we'll build on that.

"But you also have to find ways to be dynamic in the passing game and be excellent in situational football, and the way to do that is to create problems that the defenses can't solve."

The No. 1 priority is fixing Smith, 35, who was a Pro Bowl quarterback three years ago but has a league-high 32 interceptions over the past two seasons. He "fits perfect" in the system, according to Reich, who has had success with older quarterbacks.

Will rookie Cade Klubnik be the backup quarterback?

The Jets haven't signed a veteran because they want to see what Klubnik can do over the next month. That goes for Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe, too, but it's really about Klubnik, a fourth-round pick.

Klubnik looked good at the recent rookie camp, but that was against mostly undrafted free agents and tryout players. The speed will intensify at OTAs, which should give the coaches a better idea of his ability to absorb and execute the system.

If he doesn't knock it out of the park, the Jets can always acquire a veteran for training camp. They've been in contact with a number of free agents, most notably Russell Wilson.

Which rookies could make an instant impact?

The Jets received universal praise for their draft class, which includes three first-round picks. Now it's time to see how these players hold up against the veterans.

The spotlight will be on edge rusher David Bailey (No. 2 pick), the highest-drafted defensive player in franchise history. The big question surrounding him is his run defense, but that won't be answered until the pads go on in training camp.

"There's always going to be room for improvement," Bailey said, "but I'm confident in my ability to play the run."

Bailey, Sadiq, Cooper and second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, their top four picks, figure to play prominent roles as rookies. Ponds will have a chance to beat out Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as the starting nickelback.

Which returning players could be fighting for their roster spots?

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood isn't in immediate danger, but he needs a bounce-back season after a lackluster 2025. He still has $15 million guaranteed remaining on the three-year, $45 million contract he signed last year, so he's essentially tied to the team for at least one more year. The organization's hope is that he will benefit from playing alongside Demario Davis, 37, who should be a stabilizing influence in the front seven.

Veterans who could be in trouble are safety Andre Cisco, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and wide receiver Arian Smith.

How is Glenn handling the pressure of being a 3-14 coach?

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks to the media earlier this month. Frank Franklin II/AP

Glenn recognizes he made mistakes in 2025 and, after self-reflection in the offseason, he's confident he can correct them. Experience is a great teacher.

Glenn seems more comfortable in the job, which is what you'd expect in Year 2. It might be because he's surrounded by more experienced staff, which he overhauled with input from general manager Darren Mougey.

He still gets fiery, though. In the recent rookie camp, Glenn didn't like the way a play was run, so he barked at the players and told them to repeat the play.

"He's intense, man," Bailey said. "He's intense on the field."