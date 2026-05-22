Jacoby Brissett not close to reworked deal with Cardinals

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- After months of negotiating, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals are still not close to reaching an agreement on a reworked deal for this season.

A source told ESPN that the two sides are "significantly" far apart.

Brissett has not attended any of the Cardinals voluntary OTAs or the voluntary offseason program as he waits for a new contract for this year, the second of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. His deal currently pays him $4.88 million, with the potential to grow to $5.39 million, of which just $1.5 million is guaranteed. By comparison, Gardner Minshew II, whom Arizona signed as a free agent in March, had $5.14 million guaranteed by the team for 2026.

The gap in the negotiations puts into question whether Brissett will report to the Cardinals for next week's OTAs. Arizona will hold a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies June 8-10.

Brissett started 12 games for Arizona last season and finished 2025 as the top-ranked quarterback from Week 6, when he was given his first start after former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was injured, on dropbacks, play-actions, completions and attempts. He was second in the NFL in passing yards and fourth in completion percentage above expected.

Earlier this week, new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said the discussions between the team and Brissett about a revised deal were the "same as where we were a few weeks ago." LaFleur also said he has been in contact with Brissett but declined to go into further detail about their conversations.

A source told ESPN earlier this offseason that Brissett has been informed by the Cardinals that he is their starting quarterback. That was a shift from March, right after Murray was released, when Brissett had not been told he was the starter-in-waiting, according to a source.