Jordan Love, Ronika Stone welcome first child together

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Jordan Love has officially entered his dad era.

On Saturday, Love and his wife, Ronika Stone announced the birth of their new baby girl, Rayna Capri Love, a month prior, in a joint post on Instagram.

The couple shared a carousel of photos that included Stone being in the hospital with Rayna, to Jordan carrying the newborn in her room, that has her name spelled out above her crib.

"A full month with our little ray of sunshine. Rayna Capri Love thank you for making our family whole, you are our everything," Stone wrote on Instagram.

The couple announced the pregnancy on New Year's Day on social media with the caption "New year, new addition."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Stone, a standout volleyball player, began dating in April 2020. They officially got engaged in June 2024 before getting married the following year on June 30.

Stone last played professional volleyball with the San Diego Mojo in 2024, where she played middle blocker.

Love, 27, is entering his sixth NFL regular season with the Packers. In the 2025 season, he threw for 3,381 passing yards and 23 touchdowns for Green Bay.