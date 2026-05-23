Carter halts talk of Giants rift after Dart introduces Trump

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Linebacker Abdul Carter was among New York Giants players Saturday who shut down speculation that quarterback Jaxson Dart's political views were causing division in the locker room.

Dart, the Giants' second-year starter, introduced President Donald Trump at a pep rally Friday at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York. They were at an event for New York congressman Mike Lawler about 35 miles northwest of New York City.

"Look, Big Blue Nation it's a pleasure to be here. I've got to start this off with a 'Go Big Blue.' I'd love if you all would follow with me," Dart said before leading the crowd in a chant.

"What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United State of America, President Donald J. Trump."

Dart's appearance at the event prompted Carter, the second-year outside linebacker, to respond on social media early Saturday.

"thought this s--- was AI, what we doing man," Carter wrote on X.

After the post sparked considerable reaction, Carter followed up later in the day

"Me and JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men," Carter wrote on X. "Yall can keep yall narratives."

Dart's appearance and interaction caught the attention of other teammates as well. Wide receiver Darius Slayton went to social media to defend a false claim alleging a racist comment by his quarterback. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor responded to a Boston-area reporter who suggested Dart's political views had begun to start a divide in the locker room.

The Giants had just concluded their first three voluntary organized team activity workouts on Thursday. They are currently in Phase Three of their offseason program.

"Locker Room is fine," Eluemunor wrote on X. "Focus on New England."

Dart, 23, recently accepted the invitation to introduce Trump. The event was to support Lawlor in his reelection campaign in the area.

Dart and Carter were the Giants' two first-round picks last year. Carter was the third overall selection out of Penn State and New York traded back into the first round to select Dart with the No. 25 pick out of Ole Miss. They are expected to be foundational pieces for the Giants now and into the future.

Carter had 43 tackles and four sacks as a rookie. Dart went 4-8 as the starter and threw for 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions. He also had nine rushing touchdowns, which was the second-most in the modern era for a rookie quarterback.