Raiders to put 'a lot' of pressure on Ashton Jeanty in Year 2

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- If there's anything that Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has learned about his new coach, Klint Kubiak, it's that he's pretty straightforward in his demands from his players.

Kubiak's expectation for Jeanty is lofty, but he knows last year's No. 6 overall pick can handle it. He wants Jeanty to be a player who rarely comes off the field, almost similar to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who played in 83% of his team's offensive snaps in 2025.

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton," Kubiak said. "... I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

From the moment Kubiak became the Raiders' coach in February, he knew Jeanty was going to play an integral part in the offense. Even after Las Vegas drafted former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round, creating the assumption that Jeanty's workload would be split in half, Kubiak preached the opposite after the team's second OTA practice last Wednesday.

He understands that if his offense is going to function properly, it will need more out of Jeanty after he led all rookies in rushing yards (975) and yards from scrimmage (1,321). With a better scheme in place, improvement on the offensive line and a year of experience under his belt, Jeanty is ready to handle the responsibility.

"I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field," Jeanty said.

Jeanty's numbers from last year were modest. He joined former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as the only two players in franchise history to 1,300-plus yards from scrimmage in their rookie seasons. Also, he was one of three rookie running backs with multiple games of 100-plus rushing yards.

Still, the Raiders ranked as the league's worst rushing attack, coming in last in rushing yards per game (77.5), rushing first downs (67) and rushing touchdowns (five) -- all from Jeanty. Since 2023, the Raiders are 32nd in yards per rush attempt (3.6).

It was even a grind for Jeanty to reach his regular-season totals. He averaged 3.7 yards per carry -- tied for 44th -- and 26.7% of his attempts resulted in zero or fewer yards. Jeanty's 639 yards after contact were the most by any NFL player in the past 20 seasons that didn't have 1,000 rushing yards.

"It was a tough, tough season, but I think there were a lot of moments where I could have been better, pushed myself [and] my teammates more," Jeanty said. "So, going in this year, just focused on getting way better."

Jeanty is ecstatic about entering his sophomore campaign. The game feels slower for him compared to a year ago, when he was getting adjusted to the NFL's fast pace. He has improved his workout routine now that he has had a true offseason. Jeanty said he has a better understanding of his diet and balancing out his schedule.

He incorporated boxing in his offseason training to help him be more durable.

"The biggest thing [with boxing] is just cardio, getting in shape, and then just reaction, hand speed, and I feel like that'll translate in pass [protection]," he said.

Coach Klint Kubiak has high expectations for running back Ashton Jeanty in 2026. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Jeanty has been watching film of McCaffrey and former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs, to see how they were able to have success with the wide zone run scheme that Kubiak will be utilizing in Las Vegas. Walker rushed for 1,075 yards on 221 carries for the Seahawks with Kubiak as the offensive coordinator.

With Kubiak wanting Jeanty's usage to be somewhat similar to McCaffrey's; the former Boise State standout will be heavily involved in the passing game. McCaffrey recorded at least 600 receiving yards in six of nine seasons played, including 1,005 yards with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

When Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, running back Alvin Kamara averaged six targets in 14 games played.

Last season, Jeanty caught 55 passes for 346 yards -- 10th among NFL running backs -- and five touchdowns on 73 targets. Those numbers should increase in 2026.

"We think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him," Kubiak said.

Of course, the Raiders' expectations for Jeanty will be difficult to reach without consistent production from the offensive line. The Raiders were 22nd in run block win rate in 2025, but hope the return of left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, both of whom sustained season-ending injuries, as well as the free-agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum, could lead to better results.

Kubiak also believes the teachings of offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who has extensive knowledge of the wide zone scheme, will be beneficial. Kubiak has worked with Dennison in Seattle and Denver.

"[Dennison] teaches me way more than I've ever told him," said Kubiak. "His experience in this scheme, his ability as a coach to get the best out of his players, and his ability to scheme offensively. He's as good as it gets."

Kubiak still expects the rookie Washington to play a factor in the offense. Las Vegas has yet to sign or trade for a veteran running back, opening the door for Washington to solidify his role as the team's second option in the backfield.

"I've said it before, I think it's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and [we've] got to get them on the field as much as we can," Kubiak said.