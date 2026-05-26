Manny Fernandez, star on 1972 undefeated Dolphins, dies at 79

Manny Fernandez, a two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 79.

The Dolphins said in a statement that Fernandez will be remembered as "one of the best players in Dolphins history."

Fernandez played his entire eight-year NFL career in Miami and was an anchor for the famed "No-Name Defense" that led the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, including back-to-back victories in 1972 and 1973.

Fernandez played a crucial role in Super Bowl VII, when Miami beat Washington to finish 17-0 and complete the only undefeated season in NFL history. Fernandez was credited with 17 tackles and a sack in the Dolphins' 14-7 victory.

"His consistency and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins' success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team's three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and teammates as we remember one of the best players in Dolphins history."

An undrafted free agent in 1968, Fernandez was a two-time second-team All-Pro and was inducted into the Dolphins' Ring of Honor in 2014.