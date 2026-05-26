Texans give star WR Nico Collins raise in reworked deal

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Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans reached agreement Monday on an adjusted contract that guarantees his salary the next two seasons and includes raises in each of the next two seasons, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins will receive a $9 million cash increase this year and an $8 million cash increase in 2027, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Jason Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Collins remains under contract with the Texans for the next two seasons and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2028.

Collins, 27, has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. Last season he had 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdown catches in 15 games.