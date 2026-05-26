Trevor Lawrence's family, friends voiced concern over faux haircut

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The verdict from Trevor Lawrence's family and friends about his haircut was almost unanimous: Yuck.

Thankfully for them, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback's haircut that was featured in the team's May 14 schedule release video turned out to be a fake.

"I got a lot of, 'That's not real, right?" Lawrence said after the team's first OTA on Tuesday afternoon. "And I'm like, 'No.' And they're like, 'Oh, thank God.' And they say how bad it was.

"But I wonder what they would have said about it if I was like, 'Yeah, it's real.'"

The team stuffed Lawrence's long blonde hair under a wig, and the 1 minute, 49 second video showed him sitting in a barber's chair getting the wig trimmed while the date of each game on the Jaguars' 2026 schedule flashed on the screen. As of Tuesday, the video on X was viewed 3.8 million times.

"I think our team did a great job with the video," Lawrence said. "I mean, the haircut wasn't great. It didn't look good, but it looked real."

No need to wig out!



Grab tickets now: https://t.co/EpEGvYmb92 pic.twitter.com/7Vj5ulHtOV — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 15, 2026

Maybe the best way to describe it is a cross between a young Justin Bieber cut and the "Bama Bangs" that were popular in the South in the 2010s.

Lawrence has worn his hair long since his freshman season at Cartersville High School in Georgia. He has kept it through three seasons at Clemson and his five seasons with the Jaguars but admitted Tuesday that there's a chance he might cut it someday.

"Not anytime soon," he said. "That's not the plan, but I'm going to keep that in my back pocket if I ever need a little PR. I guess that worked pretty good. I need somebody to get off my back, just do a fake haircut."