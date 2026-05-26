Source: Bucs RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) likely ready by summer

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who is rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, should be ready later this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Irving is not expected to participate in the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp, scheduled for June 16-18, but he is likely to be ready at some point during training camp.

Irving watched from the sidelines Tuesday during the Buccaneers' first OTA practice of the offseason.

"He's coming along fine," coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday when asked about Irving, adding that the team expects him back "in the summer or fall."

The Buccaneers bolstered their depth behind Irving this offseason, signing veteran Kenneth Gainwell. Sean Tucker, who scored eight touchdowns (seven rushing) as a rookie, also returns. Veteran Rachaad White, who started eight games last season, signed in free agency with the Washington Commanders.

Irving missed seven games last season because of injuries. He had 865 total yards (588 rushing) and four total touchdowns in 10 games.

He finished sixth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2024 when he posted 1,514 total yards (1,122 rushing) and eight total touchdowns while playing all 17 games.