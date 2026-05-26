Packers' Jacobs arrested, faces several domestic violence charges

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked on several domestic violence charges, according to the Hobart-Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Department.

Jacobs, 28, was booked on charges of battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property) domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation) and intimidation of a victim.

According to Brown County jail records, the strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony, and the other four charges are misdemeanors. According to the records, Jacobs was being held without bond.

The Hobart-Lawrence PD was dispatched to the alleged disturbance involving Jacobs on Saturday.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time," Michael Renkas, chief of the Hobart-Lawrence PD said in a statement.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked on several domestic violence charges. He is denying the allegations through his attorneys. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jacobs, through his attorneys, denied the allegations.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course," attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac said in a statement.

The Packers said they were aware of the matter involving Jacobs.

"As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment," the team said in a statement.

The NFL said it was aware of the report and has been in contact with the Packers.

Green Bay began OTAs on Tuesday, and coach Matt LaFleur has a scheduled availability with the media Wednesday.

Jacobs, a first team All-Pro selection in 2022 while with the Las Vegas Raiders and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his third season with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency in 2024. Last season, he scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and totaled 1,211 yards in 15 games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero contributed to this report.