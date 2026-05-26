Chargers make Derwin James NFL's highest-paid safety again

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LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers and Derwin James Jr. agreed to a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid safety for the second time in his career, his agent David Mulugheta told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal includes $57.5 million guaranteed.

James, who earned his fourth All-Pro honor last season, was entering the final year of the four-year extension that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history in 2022. His new deal resets the market at $25.2 million per year, passing the record deal Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton signed in 2025.

General manager Joe Hortiz had said throughout the offseason that re-signing James was a priority, and the Chargers got the deal done as the team began OTAs. James has been one of the Chargers' best and most important defenders since they drafted him in 2018.

After a down year in 2023 -- the only year he didn't make a Pro Bowl when healthy -- James returned to form under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who used him primarily in the nickel. James thrived in the role, blowing up running plays and totaling 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons, the most productive two-year pass-rushing stretch of his career.

With Minter now the Ravens' head coach, James will anchor first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's defense as the Chargers look to maintain one of the league's stingiest units.

"One of my favorite players I've ever worked with and coached because of how contagious his energy is, how great he wants to be," said O'Leary, who was the Chargers defensive backs coach in 2024. "So, I can't put into words how excited that I'm not ready to get started right now."