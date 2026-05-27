Source: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett not at OTAs amid holdout

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett did not report to Arizona's OTAs on Tuesday as his holdout for a new deal continues, a source told ESPN.

The Cardinals began their second week of OTAs on Tuesday and they'll continue Wednesday and Friday. Brissett also did not attend any of last week's OTAs.

Brissett has yet to report to Arizona's offseason program as he awaits a restructured contract for this season, the second of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. His deal currently pays him $4.88 million, with the potential to grow to $5.39 million, of which only $1.5 million is guaranteed.

By comparison, Gardner Minshew II, whom Arizona signed as a free agent in March, had $5.14 million guaranteed by the team for 2026.

Last week, a source told ESPN the sides are "significantly" far apart on a reworked deal for this season that has been negotiated for months.

The Cardinals have three more OTAs next week and a fourth before their mandatory minicamp from June 8-10.

Brissett started 12 games for Arizona last season and finished 2025 as the NFL's top-ranked quarterback from Week 6 -- when he was given his first start with Kyler Murray injured -- on dropbacks, play-actions, completions and attempts.

Brissett was second in passing yards and fourth in completion percentage above expected.

A source told ESPN earlier this offseason that Brissett has been informed by the Cardinals that he is their starting quarterback. That was a shift from March, right after Murray was released, when Brissett had not been told he was the starter-in-waiting, according to the source.