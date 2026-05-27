Mahomes brutally trolls Kelce over Guardians ownership

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Travis Kelce may never live down his disastrous ceremonial first pitch.

On Wednesday, Kelce told ESPN that he would be joining the ownership team of the Cleveland Guardians as a minority investor. Kelce grew up watching Cleveland baseball and told ESPN that "I'm just a kid from the Heights living the dream."

Kelce was also recently seen courtside at Game 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' series against the New York Knicks alongside his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

His Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, however, temporarily dressed that dream as a nightmare.

Mahomes congratulated Kelce on social media by posting a clip of the tight end throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Guardians game in 2023 -- one which saw Kelce fire the ball into the grass about halfway to home plate.

No doubt if the team invites him to throw out another first pitch, he'll strive to do better.