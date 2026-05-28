Why Cowboys' OTAs matter for Jaydon Blue, Sam Williams

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO -- There's a long way to go before the Dallas Cowboys even think about finalizing their 53-man roster to open the 2026 season.

Next week, the Cowboys begin Phase 3 of the offseason program with their first of six organized team activities at The Star. It will be the first time the players will be allowed to compete against each other in drills, albeit without pads.

For some, such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, the OTAs will be about the next step in getting ready for a long season. For others, such as DeMarvion Overshown, DaRon Bland, Tyler Guyton and Ryan Flournoy, they will be about answering questions about health or a particular role for the upcoming season. For rookies, such as first-rounders Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, it will be the first time they can show they belong.

For a few more, the OTAs represent an opportunity to improve their chances when training camp begins in late July in Oxnard, California, to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Let's take a look at five Cowboys to watch:

Edge rusher Marist Liufau

A third-round pick in 2024, Liufau was either a poor fit in the previous defensive scheme or the coaches lacked confidence in him. He started five games and was credited with 21 tackles, but he played only 202 snaps on a defense that was starving for playmaking.

He is moving to edge rusher this season under new coordinator Christian Parker, which might be viewed as a last chance to impress, although he has been a core special teamer. It will be difficult to evaluate Liufau's true measure without pads on, but if he can make an impact around the quarterback and/or the ball, then he will have a chance when things get closer to real in Oxnard.

Edge rusher Sam Williams

If Overshown is given some grace during his return from a serious knee injury, then perhaps some of that should be extended to Williams, who missed the 2024 season because of a torn ACL. He had one sack last season after putting up 8.5 over his first two seasons. Williams said he is going back to the position he played at Ole Miss, where he had 12.5 sacks in his final season and believes he can adapt well to what Parker wants.

"I can use my speed and my strength more. I can just be me," Williams said earlier this month at the Cowboys' Reliant Home Run Derby.

Dallas' pass rush will be more about the group than one individual, so if Williams can find the same success he had his first two seasons, that's better for the Cowboys.

Jaydon Blue is battling for the No. 2 running back job behind Javonte Williams after a disappointing rookie season. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Running back Jaydon Blue

His rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games. There were questions of maturity and trust for last year's fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season. Blue played only 78 snaps; 33 came in the finale versus the New York Giants. He finished the season with 129 yards on 38 carries, a touchdown and one reception for 5 yards.

The Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams to lead the backfield, but the No. 2 running back spot is open with Blue, Davis and Phil Mafah competing for time. Blue has speed to be a playmaker. Many coaches believe players make their biggest jump between their rookie and second seasons. The Cowboys hope that's the case for Blue.

Quarterback Joe Milton III

Acquired in a trade last year from the New England Patriots, Milton wowed with his arm strength last spring and into training camp. In four regular-season appearances in 2025, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He played in the second half of the finale and was picked off.

The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, so there will be a battle for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Milton can show a growing understanding of the scheme in his second year in the offense by not just relying on his powerful arm.

Cornerback Caelen Carson

A fifth-round pick in 2024, he started the first game he played as a rookie, but then his season was derailed by a shoulder injury. Last year, he opened the season on injured reserve because of a knee injury. He played in eight games with three starts and had only two pass deflections.

With Bland and Revel healthy, and the additions of Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick in free agency plus Devin Moore through the draft, Carson needs a good spring to have a better chance over the summer. He showed as a rookie that he can find the ball. Maybe a clean slate with Parker will help him regain confidence.