Source: Jets trade special teamer Irv Charles to Seahawks

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Special teams player Irv Charles is going from the last-place New York Jets to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Charles, 29, was traded for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick, the source said.

Charles had fallen off the radar after missing the 2025 season as he recovered from ACL surgery. He was a standout special teams player in 2024 but injured his knee in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. His chances of making the Jets roster this season were unlikely.

The Seahawks had the NFL's top-ranked special teams unit last season, according to ESPN Analytics. They added to that group in the draft by taking Kansas wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. in the sixth round and now have given coordinator Jay Harbaugh another piece in Charles.

Charles, who attended Penn State and Indiana (Pennsylvania) University, made the Jets as an undrafted free agent wide receiver in 2023. He played in 25 games in 2023 and 2024, though he didn't see much action on offense, with zero receptions and only two targets in 53 offensive snaps over those two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 Charles did the bulk of his work on special teams (more than 400 snaps), making 14 tackles as a gunner.

The Athletic first reported on the trade.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.