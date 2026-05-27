Packers' Josh Jacobs released from jail; investigation ongoing

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from jail Wednesday after his arrest on several domestic violence charges.
No charges have been filed at this time, but the Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney's Office said the investigation "remains open and ongoing."
"After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney's Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision," District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement said. "Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate."
Jacobs, 28, was booked Tuesday by the Hobart-Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Department on charges of battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation), and intimidation of a victim.
According to Brown County jail records, the strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony, and the other four charges are misdemeanors.
Jacobs, through his attorneys, denied the allegations Tuesday.
The Packers said they were aware of the matter involving Jacobs, as did the NFL, which said it had been in contact with the Packers, who began OTAs on Tuesday.
Jacobs, a first team All-Pro selection in 2022 while with the Las Vegas Raiders and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his third season with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency in 2024. Last season, he scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and totaled 1,211 yards in 15 games.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero contributed to this report.