Packers' Josh Jacobs released from jail; investigation ongoing

What's next for Josh Jacobs after release from jail? (1:53)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from jail Wednesday after his arrest on several domestic violence charges.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney's Office said the investigation "remains open and ongoing."

"After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney's Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision," District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement said. "Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate."