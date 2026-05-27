McCarthy: No 'awkwardness' with Murray over QB1 competition

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EAGAN, Minn. -- J.J. McCarthy shed his gregarious personality Wednesday in his first public comments since the Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray to compete with -- and likely replace -- him to be the team's starting quarterback.

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy said after the team's second OTA of the spring. "He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it's the coach's responsibility to teach us and coach us."

Asked in a follow-up question if there is any awkwardness with Murray, McCarthy said: "Awkwardness? It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kind of how it is. I wouldn't say there's any awkwardness."

For his part, Murray said his time with McCarthy since arriving in Minnesota has been "great." He said McCarthy is "always communicating" and asking questions.

Murray added: "Obviously I know he's a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously I'll ... give him any knowledge that he needs. We're both competitors, and I know we both want what's best for the team."

The comments were a preview of what lies ahead for the Vikings this summer. Coach Kevin O'Connell declined to name Murray his starter when the team signed him in March, saying it was part of a plan to make the quarterback position more competitive overall. On Wednesday, the two quarterbacks took turns throwing to first-team receivers during 7-on-7s and later in full-team drills that were conducted at a walk-through pace.

Murray made the two best throws of the afternoon, one a deep pass down the right sideline that hit receiver Jordan Addison in stride and another across the middle to undrafted rookie Dillon Bell.

"It's a true competition," McCarthy said. "That's what I was told, but at the end of the day it matters what I do out here every single day, and that's what I'm focused on."

McCarthy started 10 games for the Vikings last season, compiling a 35.6 QBR, the third lowest among NFL quarterbacks with at least 10 starts. His performance improved noticeably over his final four starts, however, and he ranked No. 7 in the NFL with a 69.8 QBR over that period.

But after his early-season struggles played a big role in missing the playoffs, the Vikings jumped at the opportunity to sign Murray to a one-year, $1.3 million contract after the Cardinals released him.

McCarthy was asked if he was disappointed with that decision.

"Then I would be disappointed if the rain fell," McCarthy said. "That's out of my control, and at the end of the day, I just got to focus on what I can do to be the best quarterback for the football team."

Later, McCarthy added: "The organization made a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and the quality of the room, and they feel like they made that decision. All I'm thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself last season, that last quarter of the season, and continuing to be the best version of me every single day."