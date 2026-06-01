100 days to the 2026 NFL season: Predictions, injuries, more

Open Extended Reactions

We know you're already looking forward to the 2026 NFL season -- and it's getting closer and closer. As of June 1, there are officially 100 days until the season opener.

So we're using this opportunity to dig into 100 big things to know. We're hitting on 14 different categories to set up the regular season, which kicks off with a Super Bowl LX rematch on Sept. 9. We will tackle the latest intel, players who could have big years, teams trending up or down, injury updates, bold predictions and more.

Let's start with some offseason buzz as we head into minicamps. (All odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.)

Jump to a section:

Offseason buzz | MVP race | Bold predictions

Best bets | Position battles | Rookies

Key sophomores | Fantasy sleepers

Most improved teams | Least improved teams

Must-watch games | Stat numbers

Injury buzz | Final thoughts

10 offseason nuggets

National NFL reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have updates on offseason storylines that could have a big impact in September and beyond.

Veteran free agents to watch

Some big names are still out there looking for new homes. Will Joey Bosa team up with his brother, Nick, in San Francisco? Is Stefon Diggs going to land somewhere -- Kansas City? Las Vegas? Washington? -- that could still use a veteran WR? Could Jadeveon Clowney continue his quest to play for every team in the league before he's done? And do the Giants reunite with Odell Beckham Jr.? There's a lot still in play here. -- Graziano

Lamar Jackson's contractual future

Baltimore wants to extend Jackson, a free agent in 2028. No major progress has been made yet, and some around the league wonder whether Jackson wants to wait until next offseason to up his value. The quarterback market could move during the 2027 offseason, with Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels eligible for new deals. -- Fowler

A new defense in Buffalo

The focus tends to be on quarterback Josh Allen and the offense in Buffalo, but with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady assuming the head coach role, the bigger question is how the Bills will adjust to a new defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Sean McDermott directed things on that side of the ball for the past nine years. -- Graziano

The George Pickens situation

Pickens signed his $27.3 million franchise tag, which the Cowboys are happy about. But he wants a long-term deal that Dallas won't give right now. Whether Pickens develops a reason to sit out during the offseason or regular season could be something to watch. -- Fowler

The Brandon Aiyuk situation

His relationship with the 49ers is apparently broken, making him likely to be on another team by the start of the season. The Niners have resisted cutting him, but if they can't find a trade partner, they have to make him a free agent before the season starts. -- Graziano

Evolution of the Eagles' offense

Early indications are that quarterback Jalen Hurts has embraced new coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme and structure. Things will look different. Hurts will be under center more, with DeVonta Smith now serving as his No. 1 option. The former teammates at Alabama should have more chemistry than Hurts had with A.J. Brown in 2025. -- Fowler

The Lions' veteran extensions

They got Jack Campbell's deal done, but they have three other 2023 draft picks they want to extend, ideally before the 2026 season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs could be playing chicken with Atlanta's Bijan Robinson to see who sets the top of that market, so that could take a while. But the Lions also want deals with tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. -- Graziano

How the Patriots handle the summer

This offseason has been a heavy distraction for coach Mike Vrabel. How New England proceeds as a team in the coming weeks and months will say a lot. It's a chance for Vrabel to prove he hasn't lost his edge on the field and with his players. New England is expected to add wide receiver A.J. Brown to the fold in time to acclimate him for OTAs and minicamp. -- Fowler

Quarterback comebacks

Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels all saw their 2025 seasons end early due to injuries. When will they all be back? How effective will they be once they are? Encouraging reports so far on all four, but we will continue to monitor the progress of their respective recoveries as the offseason moves along. -- Graziano

Progress of the 2024 receiver class

Nine receivers went in the first 35 selections two years ago. None had back-to-back 900-yard seasons, but Year 3 is the time to rise. Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Xavier Worthy and Ladd McConkey need bounce-back years. And the pressure is on Keon Coleman and Xavier Legette this offseason. -- Fowler

10 MVP candidates

NFL analyst Seth Walder goes 100 deep on MVP candidates coming out of every season. Here's his way-too-early top-10 list for 2026.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

He's the best quarterback in the NFL, and if the Bills are the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- which is well within the cards -- it will be because Allen delivered an MVP-worthy performance.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

He's coming off a down season, and a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle means more uncertainty. But if Jackson is healthy, there's every reason to believe the two-time MVP can reach the mountaintop again.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

We don't even know if Mahomes will be ready for Week 1 yet due to his knee injury, and he hasn't been quite the same player over the past couple of seasons. But it would be foolish to ignore Mahomes' history as one of the greatest to ever play the position. I'm not willing to doubt him.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

He deserved MVP last season, when he led the league in QBR (77.1) by a solid margin. The Patriots will face a much tougher schedule this time around; according to ESPN Research, they have the sixth-hardest schedule. But if Maye performs like he did last season, he can certainly do it again -- especially if the A.J. Brown addition goes as expected.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

I don't think we can overestimate how big a difference a healthy Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater could make to Herbert's efficiency and production. Add in Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, and this really could be the season Herbert finally establishes himself as an MVP quarterback.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott's incredible 2025 campaign was overlooked due to his team's lackluster defense, but I felt he was actually the second-most valuable player in the league last season (and ahead of Matthew Stafford). If he plays the same way, and the Cowboys' defense can be even just mediocre, Prescott will be an MVP candidate.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

He's the reigning MVP coming back to largely the same situation that he had last season. Given his age (38), there's always injury risk -- remember the "restorative and rejuvenation" chamber from last training camp? But if he can play a full season again, he's a threat to go back-to-back.

play 2:31 Chris Canty: Rams wanted to make sure Stafford was happy after Simpson pick

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Two seasons ago, Burrow played the best ball of his pro career. His 72.1 QBR might have earned him the MVP award had Allen and Jackson not existed.

We didn't get to see a full follow-up in 2025 due to injury, but we did still get eight games of Burrow -- and his 63.0 QBR was much closer to his career average (61.0). Still, between his talent and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins running routes, he has to be a threat for the award.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love quietly ranked third in QBR (72.7) last season behind only Maye and Brock Purdy. In order for him to win MVP, the Packers would have to become more pass heavy. But it would probably be a good move for Green Bay to do exactly that, so Love has a chance.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

You can't argue with Purdy's numbers when he has been on the field. His 69.7 QBR over the past four seasons ranks second behind only Josh Allen in that span.

The Kyle Shanahan offense might be a hindrance to Purdy getting MVP votes, but one could make the same argument against Stafford with Sean McVay or Caleb Williams (the other QB I considered here) with Ben Johnson. And it didn't seem to hold the Rams QB back in last season's vote.

10 bold predictions

We asked a bunch of our experts to give their early hot takes for the upcoming season.

The Ravens will be the last undefeated team in the NFL

The league has many heavyweight bouts early on in the schedule -- the kickoff game is a Super Bowl rematch. But the Ravens don't face a team that made the playoffs last season until Nov. 1, when they face the Bills. -- Field Yates, NFL analyst

Kyler Murray will win Comeback Player of the Year

Murray steps into an ideal system with coach Kevin O'Connell and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. I think the Vikings can go 11-6, clinch the NFC North and win a playoff game with the former Cardinals QB at the helm. -- Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst

Abdul Carter will record at least 12 sacks

On the surface, Carter's rookie season might have looked like a disappointment, with the No. 3 pick delivering just 4.0 sacks. But his pass rush win rate at edge was 20.7% -- fifth best among qualifiers and sandwiched between Will Anderson Jr. and Myles Garrett. That suggests the Giants edge rusher was winning on a down-to-down basis. Given that, I think the sacks will come. -- Walder

Patrick Mahomes will win his third MVP

Last season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes' nine-year career, and he underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee. No matter. The three-time Super Bowl winner will return with a vengeance. He'll benefit from a formidable offensive line and a rushing attack led by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. -- Jason Reid, Andscape senior writer

The trend of defensive lines dominating the league will continue to be at the forefront

In a league that is enamored with all the outstanding QBs (and rightfully so), the past two Super Bowl champions have won because their defensive lines were better than everyone else's. In 2026, that will continue. If you want to figure out who are going to be the deep playoff run teams, look at these defensive lines: the Broncos, Eagles, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks and Texans. -- Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst

The Lions will go from last to first in the NFC North ... in dominant fashion

Defensive injuries have derailed Detroit in recent seasons, but this roster -- when healthy -- is terrific on both sides of the ball. Add in one of the league's easiest schedules, and the Lions are primed for a Super Bowl push. -- Mike Clay, fantasy football writer

The Texans will earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC and go to their first Super Bowl

You know about their defense, which is one of the two or three best in the NFL. The offense made improvements on the offensive line; the addition of running back David Montgomery and the return of wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) should move them up above the league average. -- Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst

Jonathon Brooks will end the season as the Panthers' RB1 and clear 900 rushing yards

His red flags are bright, yet Carolina's faith in his abilities has yet to wane. The team let Rico Dowdle's contract expire and didn't add to the position during the 2026 draft. With Chuba Hubbard as his main competition, and reportedly back to health, Brooks enters the season ready to capitalize. -- Liz Loza, fantasy & betting writer

Fernando Mendoza will start within the first few weeks

The Raiders selected Mendoza with the No. 1 pick with the mindset that the Heisman Trophy-winning QB would arrive in Las Vegas and learn at the elbow of veteran Kirk Cousins, whom they signed in free agency. Coach Klint Kubiak has said ideally, he would not want a rookie starting from day one, but look for Mendoza to expedite the process. -- Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter

Caleb Williams will win the NFL MVP award

Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025, his first season under coach Ben Johnson. With another offseason to develop in Johnson's system, the Bears QB is primed to play at a high level in 2026. Plus, he has a versatile and explosive group of pass catchers. The arrow is pointing up on Williams -- and Johnson's playcalling. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

10 best bets

Betting analysts Liz Loza and Pamela Maldonado selected their favorite (early) futures, props and game picks. Odds are accurate as of time of publication.

Cardinals UNDER 4.5 wins (-150)

Drafting Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 signals a full reset, but a rookie running back doesn't fix a roster with major flaws that finished 3-14 and ranked near the bottom in rushing, offensive consistency and defensive metrics. Love can help an offense in desperate need of explosiveness, but it's still a rebuilding team. -- Maldonado

Bengals win the AFC North (+210)

Keeping quarterback Joe Burrow healthy will be key to Cincy's success, but providing the franchise with a competent defense (that the Bengals invested in this offseason) offers this squad some breathing room. The offensive continuity figures to improve Cincinnati's odds of achieving double-digit wins and potentially edging out Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Both rival contenders feature QBs with durability issues as well as regime shifts, making this a long shot worth taking. -- Loza

Cardinals at Chargers UNDER 45.5 points in Week 1 (-110)

Arizona's offseason points toward a more conservative game plan, with uncertainty surrounding quarterback Jacoby Brissett's contract plus the expected heavy use of Love. The matchup itself favors low scoring. The Chargers were in the top 10 against the run and allowed the second-fewest red zone touchdowns last season. Quarterback questions and a run game hitting a brick wall mean field goals at best keep this under the total. -- Maldonado

David Montgomery OVER 774.5 rushing yards (-110)

Montgomery is coming off a career low in rushing yards (716). He also saw his number of carries drop below 10 per game for the first time since entering the league. Now set to lead the Texans' backfield after his trade from Detroit, his volume should rebound, boosting his overall production and allowing for a 900-plus rushing yard effort in 2026. -- Loza

Dak Prescott to be the next player to record 400-plus pass yards in a game (+1000)

The Cowboys play Washington at home in Week 2, and the path is very easy to visualize: volume, aggressiveness, game environment, receiver upside and a willingness to keep throwing. Prescott threw for over 4,500 yards last season, and Washington had the third-worst coverage grade and second-worst rate of touchdowns allowed. It's not a bet on certainty, but could it realistically be Prescott? Yes. -- Maldonado

Chargers OVER 10.5 Wins (+134)

After starting last season with three straight wins, injuries to the offensive line ultimately upended the Bolts' 2025 campaign. This time around, the bolstered offensive line is back to health. The addition of coordinator Mike McDaniel should lift the run game and provide offensive balance. With a fresh slate, the Chargers are in a position to at least match last year's 11-win total. -- Loza

play 0:26 Derwin James to McAfee after new deal: 'I'm beyond blessed'

Raiders UNDER 6.5 wins (-150)

They should improve from last season's 3-14 finish, but asking a rebuilding roster with a rookie QB tied to a bottom-tier defense and lingering trench concerns to reach seven wins is aggressive. Las Vegas upgraded its infrastructure this offseason, yet its schedule lacks "easy" wins and the margin for error remains thin. -- Maldonado

Matthew Stafford UNDER 30.5 passing TDs (-115)

Stafford averaged fewer than two touchdowns per contest for three straight years prior to 2025. The addition of wide receiver Davante Adams -- who accounted for 30% of Stafford's touchdowns last season -- helped to boost that average to 2.7 scores per effort. Regression, however, is the name of the game. With little depth behind Puka Nacua and Adams, Stafford's numbers are likely to dip. -- Loza

49ers vs. Rams UNDER 48.5 points in Week 1 (-110)

It's two units from the top 15 scoring defenses from 2025, with the Rams being in the top 10. L.A. upgraded its secondary this offseason, then when you add in Melbourne, Australia, as the location ... this feels like a matchup where defenses hold the early advantage. -- Maldonado

Mark Andrews OVER 474.5 receiving yards (-110)

Signed to a three-year extension in December and with Isaiah Likely off the roster, Andrews figures to bounce back in 2026. With limited competition (two developmental rookies in Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas) and a new offense designed by coordinator Declan Doyle (who previously served as Sean Payton's tight ends coach in Denver), Andrews should easily clear the number. -- Loza

10 position battles

NFL analyst Ben Solak broke down the top battles to watch at minicamps and training camps this summer.

Texans center: Jake Andrews vs. Keylan Rutledge

The Texans made one of the more surprising picks in the first round when they snagged Rutledge out of Georgia Tech. He was considered a fringe first-rounder, but critically, played all of his college snaps at right guard. That spot is owned in Houston by the recently extended Ed Ingram, and the left guard spot will likely go to free agent addition Wyatt Teller.

Rutledge was cross-training at center during the predraft process, but for the Texans to get immediate play out of their first-round pick, he needs to beat out an incumbent starter in Andrews. Kicking to center can be an overwhelming task, and Rutledge might not be ready by Week 1.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Chiefs cornerback: Nohl Williams vs. Kristian Fulton

Both starting cornerbacks for Kansas City left to join the Rams, and the Chiefs plugged one spot with No. 6 pick Mansoor Delane. That leaves the other outside spot up for grabs between the veteran Fulton (who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency -- that's starter money!) and second-year Williams (who impressed as a rotational player as a rookie).

Neither Fulton nor Williams profiles as a slot player, and the Chiefs already have candidates for the nickel job (Kader Kohou and Jadon Canady). So this one's for all the marbles.

Falcons quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Nobody has high expectations for the Falcons' quarterbacks room in 2026. But quietly, this is an easy job to fill. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees worked wonders with a terrible quarterbacks room in Cleveland last year. In Atlanta, they have far superior skill players (RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts Sr.) and a much healthier running game.

A risk-averse point guard like Tagovailoa could manage a solid offense at the helm ... and a new voice in Penix's ear could help his lightbulb turn on in a critical Year 3.

Jaguars running back: Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. Bhayshul Tuten

As Travis Etienne Jr. departs for New Orleans, the Jaguars are likely to deploy a rotation at running back. Rodriguez, a free agent signing from Washington who knows Liam Coen from their shared time at Kentucky, will challenge 2025 third-rounder Tuten for early-down snaps. LeQuint Allen Jr. impressed mightily as a third-down pass protector and will own some late-down work as such. This is not a thrilling list of names, but Jacksonville needs someone to emerge as a dangerous ball carrier to keep the offense balanced in 2026.

Bears cornerback: Malik Muhammad vs. Tyrique Stevenson

The turnover in the Bears' secondary has left them with a big battle at CB2. Nahshon Wright was a godsend last season for his on-ball production, but the Bears wisely decided to not bet on another five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Instead, the snaps opposite Jaylon Johnson will go to either the incumbent in Stevenson or a fourth-round rookie in Muhammad. Stevenson was an ascending player before the infamous Hail Mary blunder seemed to ding his confidence. Can he bounce back behind a resurgent Bears team?

Bills cornerback: Maxwell Hairston vs. Davison Igbinosun

I did not have "early drafted cornerback" on my bingo card for the Bills, as I thought there was still enough hope for Hairston -- a first-round pick just one season ago -- that his starting spot would go unchallenged. But Buffalo took Igbinosun in the second round as insurance against Hairston's injury history and as a challenger for his reps opposite Christian Benford.

Hairston never made much sense to me as a fit for Sean McDermott's defense and works better with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. So, Hairston certainly has the inside track for this job if he can stay healthy and quickly learn the new defense.

Commanders wide receiver: Treylon Burks vs. Dyami Brown vs. Antonio Williams vs. Luke McCaffrey vs. Jaylin Lane vs. Van Jefferson

Washington has struggled with WR depth behind Terry McLaurin for years now. Last year's solution -- Deebo Samuel -- remains a free agent as the Commanders search for a more dynamic alternative. A free agent or trade (Brandon Aiyuk?) could still fill the spot, but the Commanders need someone to emerge from this smattering of veterans and recent middle-round picks. Williams, the 2026 third-rounder, is the one to watch with his high ceiling and inside/outside versatility.

Cowboys cornerback: Shavon Revel Jr. vs. Cobie Durant

Revel largely caught a redshirt year in 2025, as his recovery from a torn ACL kept him out of action until Week 11. His great measurables and physical talent go up against the veteran experience and savvy of Durant, who was a productive corner in Los Angeles in a similar defensive system to the one Christian Parker will now run in Dallas.

Presumably, Revel and Durant are battling for outside corner snaps opposite DaRon Bland. But if both hit, they could kick Bland into his better position over the slot. Dallas' CB room was a liability last season, and these two players have the greatest potential to change that this season.

Colts edge rusher: JT Tuimoloau vs. Arden Key

The Colts have been churning and burning edge rushers for a few seasons now, as Laiatu Latu and Tuimoloau were drafted in anticipation of Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye departing at the end of their rookie deals. Tuimoloau was far less impactful in limited action than the Colts would have hoped, so Key was signed to fill out the rotation. The starting job is in desperate need of a splash player, as the Colts will be relying heavily on their line to cover for what will be inexperienced linebacker and safety rooms.

Packers cornerback: Carrington Valentine vs. Benjamin St-Juste vs. Brandon Cisse

The Packers had a plan at corner. It was supposed to be 2025 free agent Nate Hobbs, whom they were converting from a slot player to an outside corner. Hobbs injured his knee in training camp and missed Week 1, and then he missed more time midseason as he struggled to hold the job opposite Keisean Nixon. That forced Valentine into the lineup, and he was a target for opposing offenses. Hobbs was released after just one season, and now veteran journeyman St-Juste and second-round rookie Cisse are the challengers for Valentine's role.

Five underrated rookies

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid identified rookies who could have a big impact despite not being picked in Round 1.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have lacked pass rush consistency throughout the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era, and Thomas is tailor-made to step in as an impactful designated pass rusher. He has one of the better motors and pass rush repertoires of any prospect in the 2026 class.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders don't have a dependable threat in their receiving corps. That should leave Williams with a lot of opportunities in the team's new look under offensive coordinator David Blough. He will likely play mostly in the slot, where his route running and shifty playmaking ability can shine.

Kyle Louis, LB, Miami Dolphins

A versatile option on defense, Louis is the exact type of player that teams should seek to add when establishing a new culture. Under new coach Jeff Hafley, he'll be an interchangeable second- and third-level threat who can generate turnovers. Louis had 10 sacks and six INTs over his final two collegiate seasons.

Logan Jones, C, Chicago Bears

The sudden retirement of Drew Dalman left a huge hole at center for the Bears in the long term. Chicago traded for Garrett Bradbury to be its presumptive starter in 2026, but he'll be a free agent after the 2026 season. Jones could be the centerpiece of Chicago's O-line in 2027 and beyond.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Surprisingly falling to Day 3, Bell couldn't have landed in a better situation. He'll be asked to be an early contributor in Joe Brady's offense, which also added wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason. Bell thrived in catch-and-run situations at UConn, and quarterback Josh Allen should be able to find him explosive plays in bunches.

play 1:36 Douglas: Vikings QB room is 'very awkward' with McCarthy, Murray

Five second-year jumps

NFL draft analyst Matt Miller identified 2025 draft picks who could break out in 2026 as sophomores.

Jalon Walker, Edge, Atlanta Falcons

Walker had a modest rookie year (5.5 sacks, 24 tackles) while acclimating to a traditional outside linebacker role after a hybrid alignment at Georgia. But he's now the clear-cut replacement for Kaden Elliss, who posted 10 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss last season. Walker's talent and versatile usage should combine for a double-digit sack season in his sophomore campaign.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunter's usage was a hot topic early in the offseason, but we know the Jaguars plan to get him serious reps on both sides of the ball once again. A right knee injury held Hunter to seven games in 2025; he finished with 28 catches, one touchdown and no interceptions.

In 2026, the expectation is Hunter will be more ready to compete after another offseason of training at both positions. With a major on defense and a minor on offense, he has the tools to be a five-interception, 50-reception player.

Will Johnson, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Despite being the top cornerback in the 2025 draft on tape, Johnson fell to the second round due to injury concerns and then promptly missed five games due to injury in the pros. But he played his best through the final six weeks of the season, allowing zero touchdowns.

Johnson will be Arizona's No. 1 outside cornerback, a role he took on after returning from injury in Week 11. As long as he stays healthy, the arrow is pointing up on him becoming an A-tier cornerback.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Film watchers will tell you that Ward played much better in 2025 than his numbers showed, especially when factoring in the poor supporting cast and scheme around him in Tennessee. Both should be better in 2026, with Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator and new WRs in Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate.

Ward had a 59.8% completion percentage (31st out of 33 qualifying QBs) and 33.2 QBR (28th out of 28 qualifying QBs) last season. But now he has the infrastructure to be the playmaker we saw in college.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Chicago's offense is suddenly flush with young, talented pass catchers, but it's Loveland who could be its breakout star. He was on fire at the end of last season, recording 26 receptions for 370 yards and two TDs in Chicago's final four games (including the playoffs). Loveland was at times the focal point of coach Ben Johnson's offense, which should continue in 2026 -- especially with wide receiver DJ Moore now in Buffalo.

10 fantasy sleepers

Fantasy football writer Eric Moody picked out 10 non-rookies who could dominate for your fantasy football team this season.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Ward's rookie season was underwhelming, but his future looks brighter after Tennessee's offseason moves. He also showed some late-season growth, scoring at least 15 fantasy points in three consecutive games from Weeks 15 to 17.

Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has been limited to just 30 games over the past three seasons, but the dual-threat QB has averaged 18.0 fantasy points per game over that span. Now in Minnesota with his best supporting cast since 2020 -- including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson -- Murray is well positioned to lean more on the vertical passing game.

play 3:45 Peyton Manning scrolls through TV to reveal Broncos schedule

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Shough made just nine starts as a rookie last season, but the dual-threat quarterback emerged in the second half of the season. He scored at least 17 fantasy points in seven of those games, and the Saints spent the offseason building the offense around him. Shough has a strong receiving trio with Chris Olave, first-round pick Jordyn Tyson and tight end Juwan Johnson.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

Brooks has intriguing upside if he can finally stay on the field. Carolina let Rico Dowdle walk and didn't draft an RB, leaving Brooks with a path to touches behind Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard is the safer option, but Brooks has the higher ceiling if his college explosiveness returns. He's a young, versatile late-round flier with lead-back upside.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career, ranking third among 54 running backs with at least 350 carries since he entered the league. He averaged 9.9 rushing attempts and 8.1 fantasy points per game in 2025. Mason's sleeper appeal is largely tied to Aaron Jones Sr., a 31-year-old with 1,914 career touches who struggled with injuries and efficiency in 2025. If Jones were to miss time, Mason would be firmly on the RB2 radar.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Reed was limited to seven games and 22 targets last season after sustaining a broken clavicle, but he had top-30 fantasy WR finishes in both 2023 and 2024. Reed's 2026 outlook improves after the Packers moved on from Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs this offseason.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin isn't a trendy sleeper at this stage of his career, but his role looks more secure after Mike Evans signed with San Francisco. His 2025 season was slowed by recovery from a broken ankle, but Godwin still flashed late and has QB Baker Mayfield's trust. We have him projected for the second-most targets on the team behind Emeka Egbuka.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

Coker is in position for a larger role after the Panthers didn't add a notable receiver this offseason. From Week 8 through the playoffs, he played 73% of the snaps and handled a 17.8% target share. Coker also flashed his upside in the wild-card round, finishing with nine receptions, 134 receiving yards and one touchdown. Don't overlook him in the double-digit rounds.

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants

Likely has a clear path to a bigger role with the Giants after being stuck behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. New York lacks proven pass-catching options behind Malik Nabers, and Likely has already produced TE1 numbers when given opportunities. His only extended stretch without Andrews came in 2023, when he averaged 13.5 fantasy points per game over seven games.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo has a clear path to targets as the likely replacement for Zach Ertz, who caught 50 of 72 targets in 13 games for the Commanders last season. Okonkwo is one of just six TEs with at least 50 receptions in each of the past three seasons. The Commanders also don't have many proven pass catchers behind WR Terry McLaurin, giving Okonkwo a real path to sleeper value.

Five most improved teams

NFL analyst Matt Bowen picked teams that should most improve on their 2025 records.

Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

The Cowboys can score points. With QB Dak Prescott, WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and the run game balance, Dallas averaged 26.6 points per game last season. But the key for 2026 is the defensive upgrades.

New coordinator Christian Parker will bring elements of Vic Fangio's system to Dallas. Edge rushers Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence, as well as safety Caleb Downs, boost the Cowboys' impact play ability. This team should compete for the NFC East title.

Let's join Fernando Mendoza, Travis Hunter, Lamar Jackson, Brian Schottenheimer and Micah Parsons in getting ready for the 2026 season. ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

A healthy QB Joe Burrow, with top targets Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, instantly makes the Bengals a contender. However, I'm also looking at the Bengals' focus on defensive upgrades this offseason. The team traded for DT Dexter Lawrence II, while signing DE Boye Mafe, DT Jonathan Allen and S Bryan Cook. Plus, Cincy used a second-round pick on pass rusher Cashius Howell. This feels like a team loading up to make a title run after missing the playoffs last season.

New Orleans Saints (6-11)

QB Tyler Shough displayed positive growth over the second half of his rookie season, throwing for over 1,500 yards with seven touchdowns in his final six starts. The team also added rookie WR Jordyn Tyson to pair with Chris Olave, while newly signed RB Travis Etienne Jr. brings a dual-threat element to coach Kellen Moore's offense. And the Saints have the coaching on defense under Brandon Staley to show improvements in 2026. This is a team on the rise.

New York Giants (4-13)

The early availability of WR Malik Nabers (knee) and RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) must be monitored here. However, with the arrival of new coach John Harbaugh, plus the expected second-year jump of QB Jaxson Dart, this should be a much improved Giants football team. New York went heavy in free agency and in the draft to overhaul the defensive side of the ball, while also adding key players on offense.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

With a new coach in Klint Kubiak and major roster turnover this offseason, the Raiders are in a position to improve drastically in 2026. Kubiak's offense is an easy fit for QBs Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, while the team upgraded on both the offensive front and the perimeter. And don't forget about the defense, as Las Vegas used free agency and the draft to address all three levels of the field. While I don't see the Raiders competing for the AFC West title in 2026, they will correct their record from last season.

Five least improved teams

Now, the other side. NFL analyst Aaron Schatz sorted through teams that could take a step back.

Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

It would be almost impossible for the Seahawks to improve because the reigning Super Bowl champs were so good last season. It will shock you to learn that the Seahawks finished as the fourth-best team since 1977 by DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), including the postseason. In almost 50 years of football, they trailed only the 1991 Washington, 1985 Bears and 2007 Patriots. How do you get better than that?

And what if we want to talk about wins instead of statistical measures? They probably aren't going 14-3 in 2026. Even if they are the best team in the league again, the Seahawks are still stuck in the NFC West, so the schedule is going to be difficult.

New England Patriots (14-3)

Last year, the Patriots had the fourth-easiest schedule since 1977 by average DVOA of opponent. In 2026, their schedule projects to be roughly average. That's a big difference. It's also reasonable to expect some statistical regression from the offense after the massive step forward quarterback Drake Maye took in 2025, even if he will (probably) now have wide receiver A.J. Brown to target.

Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

The Jaguars aren't going to collapse and be one of the league's worst teams, but expect to see some regression. How much pass rush is there beyond Josh Hines-Allen? Will the WR/CB Travis Hunter experiment work better in 2026? Is Cole Van Lanen ready to be a full-time left tackle, and can linebacker Ventrell Miller somehow replace Devin Lloyd without being a big step down? There are a lot of roster questions.

Chicago Bears (11-6)

The Bears had a poor defense last season and check a lot of boxes that suggest it will get even worse in 2026. Much better on third down than first or second down? Likely to get worse. Led the league in turnovers per drive? Likely to get worse. Lost talent in the offseason including both starting safeties, one of whom (Kevin Byard) was a first-team All-Pro? Likely to get worse.

The offense should improve in the second season with coach Ben Johnson, even despite the loss of center Drew Dalman and wide receiver DJ Moore. However, it will need to be very strong to overcome the defense and go 12-5 or better.

Miami Dolphins (7-10)

The Dolphins went 5-3 in their final eight games after a 2-7 start last season, but now they're tearing the whole thing down. Goodbye to almost all their offensive targets except for running back De'Von Achane. Goodbye to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Bradley Chubb, among others, on defense. Plus, Miami has second-hardest schedule by the 2025 record of their opponents.

Five must-watch games

After the schedule release, Solak picked out five can't-miss matchups to watch from the regular-season slate.

Week 1: Bills at Texans

This matchup gave us one of the most surprising results of the 2025 season, as the Texans beat the Bills 23-19 with Davis Mills starting for the injured C.J. Stroud. Now, it kicks off the 2026 season with plenty of questions.

What does head coach Joe Brady do that offensive coordinator Joe Brady couldn't to beat this ferocious Texans defense? Are the Texans' investments in their running game finally going to pay off? What new life can Jim Leonhard infuse into a Bills defense that was running Sean McDermott stuff for a decade? Does Stroud look like he did in last year's regular season ... or like he did in the playoffs?

Week 2: Broncos at Jaguars

Last season, the Jaguars put a statement win on their first-year surge under coach Liam Coen by winning in Denver 34-20. This year, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has a shiny new option in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who might be the final "Infinity Stone" the team needs for a Super Bowl run.

But how healthy will Nix be this early in the season as he returns from an ankle injury? And how much Travis Hunter will Waddle see, as the Jaguars continue to fiddle with the snap distribution for their two-way unicorn? This is an important rematch.

play 1:53 What's next for Josh Jacobs after release from jail?

Week 5: Packers at Bears

There were three Bears-Packers games last year. The first in Week 14: 28-21 Packers win that ended on an end zone interception by quarterback Caleb Williams. The next in Week 16: 22-16 overtime victory for the Bears that ended on the enormous DJ Moore post route. And the final one in the wild-card round: 31-27 Bears win that included three fourth-quarter TD drives for Chicago and ended with the drive-by Ben Johnson-Matt LaFleur handshake. The blood is bad between the two historic rivals right now. Tune in!

Week 13: Chiefs at Rams

Any time the Rams and Chiefs face off, I'll be reminded of the 2018 game in the LA Memorial Coliseum. The 54-51 fireworks show remains the most potent offensive performance I've ever seen on a football field. The same game isn't guaranteed, of course. But this year, Chiefs-Rams comes with big narratives, as two ex-Chief CBs (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) face their old team in a primetime Thursday night slot. There should be big postseason implications on this one as well.

Week 18: Steelers at Ravens

The final Ravens-Steelers contest last season ended with a Tyler Loop shank and a Mike Tomlin chest thumping. It also included two unreal hero throws from Lamar Jackson. Will this matchup lose its typical intensity now that John Harbaugh and Tomlin no longer patrol the sidelines? I doubt it! Somehow, some way, this game will end up mattering for the playoffs.

Five stats to know

Here are a bunch of interesting numbers to know, fueled by ESPN Research.

6

That is how many teams have at least six primetime games in 2026: the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Seahawks. The Rams are the only team to exceed that number with seven. Coming off its Super Bowl LX win, Seattle has matchups on every day of the week except Tuesday. This record is correlated to the new streamers in the NFL space, including Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.

78

That was how many games were decided by three points or fewer in 2025, the most in an NFL season when including the playoffs. A reason for several of those wins? The number of improbable comebacks. There were four wins per week by teams that trailed in the fourth quarter, including five by teams that were trailing by at least 15 points. Entering 2025, teams had lost 135 consecutive games when trailing by 15 or more points entering the fourth quarter, including the postseason.

Plus-246

That was the Seahawks' point differential last season, including the playoffs. It was the highest by a Super Bowl champion since the 1999 Rams (plus-308) and was aided by their league-leading scoring defense (17.2 points allowed per game). The last team to go back-to-back seasons as the best scoring defense? The "Legion of Boom" Seahawks from 2012 to 2015.

3,726

That's how many passing yards Aaron Rodgers needs to reach 70,000 in his career. Only Tom Brady (89,214), Drew Brees (80,358), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838) have reached that mark in their careers. Rodgers has exceeded 3,726 passing yards in 13 seasons. He's also 12 passing TDs behind Manning for the third most all time. Rodgers plans to retire after this season.

NFL Pick 'Em FREE to play. Create up to 10 entries and compete for 58 prizes worth $102K. Make Your Picks

1,845

That was how many plays NFL teams ran with three-plus tight ends on the first last season, the most in any season since ESPN has that data going back to 2007. And the leaguewide trend should continue in 2026, as 22 tight ends were selected in the draft (most since 2002). The Rams led the way with 331 plays and 2,036 yards in 13 personnel last season.

Four players returning from injury

Injury analyst Stephania Bell shared what she's hearing on the recoveries of established veterans and rising stars coming off big injuries.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (left ACL/LCL)

The first shared video clip of Mahomes casually dropping back and throwing a football subliminally messaged his determination to be on the field for Week 1. Still, there are multiple benchmarks to hit -- including the ability to escape pursuing defenders -- as Mahomes' ramp-up toward return to play continues. His timeline remains fluid, as he acknowledged he "can't predict what happens throughout the process."

Mahomes will be just shy of nine months postsurgery when the season begins, which is an aggressive timeline even if his recovery is smooth. But if the markers thus far are any indication, nothing is off the table.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks (left ACL)

Charbonnet had one of those rare ACL tears combining a noncontact knee bobble on a planted foot during sharp deceleration with an upper-body hit forcing exaggerated rotation. The late date of his injury (wild-card round) virtually ensured he would miss the start of the season, given the standard return-to-play window of nine months to a year (when all goes well).

In March, coach Mike Macdonald said Charbonnet wouldn't "miss the whole year," an encouraging early declaration. Late November will mark just nine months postsurgery, but his rehab progression and confidence in his knee could dictate when and if the team opts to activate him. The Seahawks' selection of Jadarian Price in the first round provides cushion.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants (right ACL/meniscus)

The severity of Nabers' Week 4 injury was immediately evident, as he went down following a leaping attempt to catch a pass, and in October he underwent surgery to repair his lateral meniscus and reconstruct his ACL. Persistent stiffness and discomfort caused by scar tissue required Nabers to undergo a second surgery in the offseason, resulting in everyone exercising caution around a timeline.

While coach John Harbaugh maintains hope that Nabers will be ready when the season begins, he acknowledges it will be hard to know more until Nabers is cleared for football activity. For his part, Nabers has said he won't play before he's ready. Extra rehab time could be the difference in ensuring he meets his pre-injury performance metrics while mitigating the risk of subsequent injury once he does return. Until Nabers is active in camp, the target date will be hard to project.

Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers (left ACL)

Parsons' Week 15 noncontact ACL injury while rushing Broncos QB Bo Nix proves that these injuries are not specific to offensive skill players. The same agility, speed and change of direction that puts a running back or wide receiver at risk is on display with an edge rusher, and the rehab demands to return to play are no different.

Parsons underwent surgery in December and is currently rehabbing with an open-ended timeline, one that appears as if it will extend into the regular season. His potential candidacy to begin the season on the PUP list might be in his long-term interest of returning to elite performance.