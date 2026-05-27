Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Relationship with A.J. Brown 'really good'

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PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his relationship with A.J. Brown is "really good" despite all the trade talk that continues around the star receiver.

"Picked the right question to sip [my water] on, huh?" Hurts joked after being asked what a Brown trade would mean both for him and the team.

"For us, we're only focused on learning the offense. It really doesn't change in terms of our approach to improve. There's an 'if' -- obviously it's been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all of the greatness that we achieved together."

Brown has not attended the Eagles' organized team activities, including Wednesday's session that was open to the media.

His frustrations with Philadelphia's passing offense over the past couple seasons have been well-documented. Some of that frustration was directed at Hurts, team sources said, due in part to a perceived reluctance to target Brown on tight-window throws in zone coverage.

Brown, who has voiced his displeasure both on social media and in interviews at various points, is widely expected to be traded this offseason, with the New England Patriots as the most likely destination. The teams are believed to be waiting until after June 1 to make a deal when the 2026 cap hit for Philadelphia becomes much more manageable.

Hurts and Brown have been close for some time, dating back to when Hurts hosted Brown during a recruiting visit to Alabama. Hurts is even the godfather to Brown's daughter.

But veteran defensive end Brandon Graham suggested in the latter stages of the '24 season that the relationship had frayed. Though both Hurts and Brown downplayed it, a team source said word began circulating within the organization around that time that things "weren't good" between the two.

Brown was married recently and the photos published on social media suggest Hurts wasn't in attendance. Hurts indirectly confirmed that, while reiterating what he told reporters in January about where things stand between him and Brown.

"Nothing's changed. ... We're really good," Hurts said of Brown. "I saw how beautiful the pictures came out at his wedding. I'm very happy for him and his wife and his family. It's a beautiful thing to step into convenance so I was very excited and congratulatory towards that."

The Eagles have set themselves up for life without Brown. They moved up to select Makai Lemon in April's draft, traded with the Green Bay Packers for Dontayvion Wicks and signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals.

There is an air of inevitability about his departure, even if his current teammates can't come right out and say it.

"I'm a big fan of A.J. Brown. One of my really good friends, one of my favorite teammates I've ever been around," running back Saquon Barkley said. "Just respect him as a man. But this is a business. It's the NFL. If I'm not here, Jalen's not here, whoever's not here, the show goes on."