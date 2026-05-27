Lamar Jackson stays mum on deal talks, says 'love' for Ravens has never wavered

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Speaking to reporters for the first time in four months, quarterback Lamar Jackson maintained his stance of keeping his contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens private but he acknowledged that he still envisions himself being with the team long-term.

"Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city," Jackson said after an offseason practice Wednesday. "This is the team that drafted me. I love Baltimore. Everyone should know that by now."

The Ravens are looking to extend Jackson's contract because he has two years remaining on his deal. His salary cap hit jumps to $84.34 million next offseason, which is the second highest in the NFL and would make it challenging for Baltimore to make any moves in the offseason.

The questions about Jackson's future increased in March when he and the Ravens didn't agree to a new deal even after owner Steve Bisciotti spoke to him about the urgency to get an extension completed before the start of free agency. Jackson doesn't have an agent and represents himself.

Four years ago, Jackson requested a fully guaranteed contract in a text to general manager Eric DeCosta. He ended up signing a five-year, $260 million deal in April 2023 that included $185 million guaranteed.

Asked if he was seeking a fully guaranteed contract from the Ravens now, Jackson replied, "That conversation was in 2022. It's 2026. We're going to leave that conversation in 2022."

A two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Jackson is coming off one of the most frustrating seasons of his eight-year career. He battled through a handful of injuries as Baltimore failed to make the postseason since 2021, which led to the firing of coach John Harbaugh and the hiring of Jesse Minter.

Jackson, who holds the record for most all-time rushing yards for a quarterback, finished with a career-low 67 rushing attempts last season. He was non-committal on whether he would continue to run less this season.

"Whatever it takes to win," Jackson said. "So whether I'm running less or running more, it's whatever it takes to win."

Jackson said he first noticed that he had an issue with his hamstring in a Week 3 game against Detroit when he got caught from behind by a defensive lineman. Then, a week later, he made a move at Kansas City and he felt like he further injured the hamstring, which led to him missing three games.

Throughout last season, Jackson missed practice due to knee, ankle, toe and back injuries. He doesn't believe that signifies a lack of durability, which has been a question for dual-threat quarterbacks in the past.

"That's a once in a lifetime thing that happened last year," Jackson said. "People need to enjoy great things when it's happening. Don't try to prepare for when things go that way. That's what I feel. Just enjoy it."