Packers need MarShawn Lloyd to stay healthy and 'prove it'

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers haven't reached the point where they absolutely must get significant contributions from the oft-injured third-year running back MarShawn Lloyd, but the Josh Jacobs situation might force the team to think beyond just hoping Lloyd can help.

While Jacobs has not been formally charged after being arrested Tuesday on five counts of domestic abuse, including one felony, the Packers have to prepare for the possibility of playing without the running back, who could face discipline from the NFL regardless of whether formal charges are filed.

The problem is that hoping Lloyd can stay healthy and contribute is much different than knowing he can.

In his first two seasons, Lloyd has played 10 snaps. All came in Week 2 of his rookie season in 2024, when he carried the ball six times for 15 yards against the Colts. Since then, he has missed 32 straight regular-season games, including the entire 2025 season.

Yet the Packers did not make any significant additions to the running backs group this offseason via the draft or free agency -- and they let their second-leading rusher from last season, Emanuel Wilson, leave as a free agent to sign with the Seahawks. That was, at least in part, because they believe Lloyd will finally show why the Packers drafted him in the third round (No. 88 overall) two years ago.

It's why the anticipation was high to watch Lloyd in practice Wednesday, the first organized team activity of the offseason that was open to the media. Yet Lloyd took the same number of reps in 11-on-11 drills that he did all of last season: zero. Lloyd took part in team drills during Tuesday's closed session but did only individual work Wednesday.

Scenes from Packers OTA practice:



Marshawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks take taking the first running back reps without Josh Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/1e6AuufpCK — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 27, 2026

"He's done a nice job, but we've only had one practice," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday's session. "I think the proof will be in the pudding. He's got to show that consistently over the course of all of OTAs, into training camp, into the preseason, and then we'll see where we go from there."

Last year, Lloyd was hurt almost from the get-go. He pulled a groin muscle in the first training camp practice with pads on. His attempt to come back in 2025 also included two separate hamstring strains and a calf sprain. This after he twice sustained hamstring injuries and added hip and ankle injuries before appendicitis ruined the rest of his 2024 season.

Yet the Packers remain optimistic that the powerful and speedy Lloyd can repay the team for their patience.

Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said earlier this offseason that Lloyd has been able to do things this year that injuries prevented him from doing in previous offseasons.

"So I do think that gave him a lot of confidence," Sirmans said. "He talked about how much stronger he is just in his lower half of his body. Stronger than he's ever been. So with all those things, it's giving him confidence, and he's got a regimen that he does before we even go out to practice.

"We're very optimistic, but we've all been optimistic before. So we've just got to wait and see what's going to happen. But he feels confident, I feel confident that he's finally gotten to that point where he can be in there and be ready to play a full season."

It would be understandable to be skeptical about Lloyd after the two years he has been through.

"I think he's done everything he can in his power to put him in the best possible position," LaFleur said. "He's just going to have to go out there and prove it."

The only other running backs on the roster besides Jacobs, Lloyd, Brooks and Strong are rookie Jaden Nixon and Damien Martinez, a 2025 seventh-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks who never played as a rookie.

"I like the guys that we have," LaFleur said. "But certainly you can never have enough, that's for sure."