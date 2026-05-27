Colts' Anthony Richardson vague on trade request, focused on job

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson faces an uncertain future with Indianapolis and hasn't rescinded his recent trade request. But he's not letting any of that stand in the way of doing his job, he said Wednesday.

The 2023 No. 4 draft pick, Richardson reported for voluntary offseason workouts earlier this month after initially staying away. Now he's competing for the No. 2 quarterback job with Riley Leonard for as long as he's in Indy, according to coach Shane Steichen.

"I signed a contract," said Richardson, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal. "I was still on this team before the trade stuff. I've got an obligation to this team to come out here and play and perform, be ready to play if they need me. So, I don't think it's weird or awkward."

Asked if he would still prefer to be traded, Richardson wasn't specific.

"I'm not really focused on that right now," he said. "I'm here right now."

Whether he will continue to be remains a question.

With Daniel Jones recovering impressively from his torn Achilles and recently signing an $88 million contract to be the Colts' starter, Richardson's future with the club seems murky at best. Steichen has also talked up Leonard as a good option at No. 2 if Richardson departs.

Richardson's agent approached general manager Chris Ballard about a possible trade in February, and Ballard authorized Richardson's camp to explore trade possibilities. Ballard has since said that nothing materialized and has started to broach the idea that Richardson could stay in Indy for the 2026 season.

Richardson, too, seemed to come to grips with this. He said in recent weeks he got impatient waiting for a potential trade and decided to come to offseason practice and work on his game.

"Honestly, man, I just wanted to work," he said. "I was just getting tired of waiting a little bit and I just wanted to just get back right into the routine."

Richardson on Wednesday began the full-team portion of practice with the first-team offense as Jones is still working his way back from his injury.

Richardson ripped several impressive throws and looked to be fully recovered from the scary eye injury he sustained last year, when a bar attached to a stretching band hit him in the face and broke his orbital bone. The injury had a temporary but significant impact in the vision in his right eye.

With Colts QB Daniel Jones still working his way back from a torn Achilles, Anthony Richardson, above, began the full-team portion of practice Wednesday with the first-team offense. Michael Conroy/AP

In just three seasons, Richardson has sustained two season-ending injuries, been benched and has been the subject of trade talks. Predicting what might come next, he said, is fruitless.

"It's a crazy league," he said.

Elsewhere, Jones has begun participating in practice on a limited basis, executing dropbacks and throws to receivers and tight ends in the positional drills early in the workout. Steichen said it's possible Jones could take some full-team snaps at some point, but has not committed to it.

But Jones, it seems, is well on his way to being under center on opening day. And his return to practice is a big step in that direction.

"Prepping for practice in the meetings and being part of the walkthroughs and going through the plays, being back there with the quarterbacks," he said, "it just feels more like you're back in the swing of things."