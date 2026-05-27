Jaguars' Hunter stays unfazed by noise over his two-way play

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The debate over whether Travis Hunter will or should play on both sides of the ball reignited this spring: Are the Jacksonville Jaguars making a mistake having him do that? Should he just play cornerback? Or just receiver?

Hunter brushed aside the noise, just as he has since the Jaguars drafted him with the second overall pick in 2025.

"It didn't bother me," Hunter said Wednesday afternoon. "They've been doing that my whole career."

Hunter, who spoke during an appearance at a Jacksonville Planet Fitness to promote the gym's High School Summer Pass program, made his first public remarks since a postgame news conference following the Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19. A lot has happened since then: Hunter suffered a season-ending torn lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during an Oct 30 practice, underwent surgery on Nov. 11, rehabbed during the rest of the season and began participating in the team's offseason program on a limited basis.

Through all that, the Jaguars were firm in their position on Hunter's role in 2026: He is needed more as a cornerback and will be a starter on defense but will definitely get time on offense. General manager James Gladstone said it back in January, and both he and head coach Liam Coen have reiterated it during multiple podcast appearances and interviews.

What happened during and after Tuesday's first organized team activity was further proof of their commitment. Hunter spent the entire two-hour workout with the offense. He didn't have a helmet or participate in anything other than individual drills, but he did join the huddle to hear the play call and then jogged behind the formation and lined up in the correct spot as if he were going to run the play.

When he was on the sideline he held a radio and listened to the playcalls.

After the workout, Coen praised Hunter for his engagement on the field and then talked about all the work Hunter has done so far this offseason in the team's virtual walkthrough room -- on defense.

"You can go in there and essentially play a game," Coen said. "From the defensive back's perspective, all you see is the linebackers, the D-line and the offense, so, he can go in there in a half hour and play a game and just go. Now you're not going to be able to get a ton of the [receiver] routes and how they play out, but alignment, assignment, making calls, adjustments to formations have been so valuable to him.

"That virtual room is where he's living. It's where he's going to be in there about two to three times a day throughout the weeks. He goes in there for 25-30 minutes at a time throughout the course of the day, that's accumulating a ton of reps that he's not going to be able to get until he is cleared to go."

The Jaguars expanded the virtual walkthrough room this offseason and Hunter said that additional space has been invaluable.

"I go in there every single day for about 15, 30 minutes throughout the day," he said. "Just going there and continuously burn out reps. I can burn out 30, 40 reps in 15 minutes every time I go in there."

Hunter made sure to note that he wasn't just taking defensive reps, either.

"That room goes both ways," he said.

Hunter's last game was his best offensive performance as a pro. He caught eight passes for 104 yards and his first NFL touchdown during the Rams loss in Week 7. a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7. Hunter was moving into the role as the team's No. 1 receiver, partly because of his skills and play-making ability but also because of Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles (five drops through the first six games).

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ended his season with 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown and 15 tackles and three pass breakups. He played 67% of the team's offensive snaps and 36% of the defensive snaps until his injury.

Hunter wasn't wearing a brace on his right knee on Tuesday and said Wednesday that his knee felt good. There is no timetable for when Hunter will be cleared to fully participate, though that's likely to come at some point during training camp. He said he is not thinking about the Sept. 13 season opener against Cleveland just yet.

"I've got to get back on the [practice] field first," he said. "I'm excited to just be able to get back on the field and work with the guys."