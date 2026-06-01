What's next for Eagles, Patriots after A.J. Brown trade?

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The New England Patriots' No. 11 jersey has been available for the past two months -- but as the most-anticipated trade of the 2026 NFL offseason becomes official, that number now belongs to A.J. Brown.

While Brown, who turns 29 on June 30, immediately becomes the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver, the Philadelphia Eagles walk away with a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick while saving on dead salary cap space in 2026.

It was a trade written in the tea leaves, with both teams seemingly preparing for it -- waiting until June 1 for financial reasons. Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman traded up in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft for USC receiver Makai Lemon, which was part of a widespread reshaping of the team's receiving corps. The Patriots did not draft a receiver and released veteran Stefon Diggs in free agency.

Brown's time in Philadelphia was marked by a Super Bowl LIX win, but also frustration as tension inside the offense and with quarterback Jalen Hurts became a common issue. Now, he reunites with his former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel in New England -- the coach who drafted the Ole Miss receiver with a second-round pick in 2019.

For more on how the trade impacts the Eagles and Patriots, ESPN NFL Nation reporters Mike Reiss and Tim McManus answer top questions facing each team, national reporter Dan Graziano breaks down Brown's contract, and senior fantasy football writer Mike Clay chimes in on the impact to Brown's fantasy value.

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Why did Eagles trade Brown to the Patriots?

Brown made it crystal clear through his words and actions that he was unhappy in the Eagles' offense, to the point that it became impossible to ignore. As one league source with ties to the Eagles put it, "I don't feel they want drama anymore."

Brown was a downright force during his time in Philly, posting a pair of 1,400-yard seasons and helping the Eagles to a pair of Super Bowl appearances over four seasons.

A team captain, he had a unique style of leadership, which included airing grievances publicly with the purpose of shining a light on offensive shortcomings -- namely, the passing game -- so things could be fixed before it cost them. It helped get the Eagles over the top in 2024. But his frustrations began to bubble early in '25 and never seemed to relent. It got to the point in which CEO Jeffrey Lurie held a meeting with Brown where the receiver assured Lurie he would tone things down on social media. Brown had a down season by his standards and did not always look fully engaged on the field.

Brown and Hurts were described as best friends when they first joined forces in 2022.

However, their interactions decreased over the years and it became known internally that the two were no longer tight like they once were. It was no secret that part of Brown's annoyance was directed at the franchise QB.

The Eagles weren't going to just give the three-time Pro Bowler away, setting a steep price for interested teams heading into the new league year in March. But in stepped the Patriots, a title contender with a wide receiver need and a coach in Vrabel who has a history and strong relationship with Brown, and here we are. -- McManus

On and off the field, what does it mean for the Eagles to have let Brown go?

There are significant cap ramifications. The trade raises his overall dead cap number to over $43 million, with the Eagles splitting their share between 2026 and 2027. Given the financial restrictions that triggers for the short term, it's all the more understandable why the Eagles set the asking price so high. On the bright side for the Eagles, it frees up considerable cash over the long term as they pass off a contract that runs through 2029 and averages $32 million per season. The on-field cost could be equally steep.

Brown, the franchise leader in single-season receiving yards (1,496 in '22), is arguably the best Eagles wideout ever. He's being removed from an offense that had its struggles through the air over parts of the past three seasons and is under construction, with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion overhauling the system to be more in the 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams coach Sean McVay mold. That's a lot of change all at once. -- McManus

How can the Eagles replace him?

Roseman was busy this offseason prepping for life after Brown at the wide receiver position. He traded up in the first round of April's draft to select Lemon, acquired Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers and signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals. Add in the selection of tight end Eli Stowers in the second round to pair with Dallas Goedert, and there are a number of intriguing players to complement the team's No. 1 option in the passing game, DeVonta Smith.

The overall approach will be different in 2026. In the past, the offense was largely dependent on Brown and Smith winning their one-on-one matchups, whereas Mannion will deploy a system that is expected to be more timing-based with an emphasis on scheming players open. Targets should be more evenly distributed than in the past.

That said, it is near impossible to replace a player like Brown who averaged 130 targets per season in Philly and set the franchise high for single-season receptions (106) despite receiving heavy attention from opposing defenses. His absence will be felt. -- McManus

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What makes Brown a good fit in New England?

At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Brown is a big target who has displayed a knack for bailing out quarterbacks under duress. Brown has 37 first downs on plays in which his quarterback was pressured, which makes him the ultimate "get out of jail free" card for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who excelled in accuracy in 2025 with a league-leading 72% completion percentage.

The Patriots moved on from Stefon Diggs (85 receptions for 1,013 yards, with 4 TDs) and replacing that production (and efficiency) needs to come from somewhere, and few have been more productive than Brown.

Brown looks to extend his run of four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, which is the second-longest active streak in NFL behind the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (5). His playing style is notably different from the 32-year-old Diggs, as he is more likely to be on the boundary than the inside. -- Reiss

More: What Brown brings to Pats' offense

How will Brown and Romeo Doubs complement each other on the field?

The Patriots already made one splash move this offseason when they signed Doubs in free agency. He immediately became the top WR on the depth chart. Now, Brown assumes that spot and Doubs will complement him.

After the signing, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted how Doubs (6-2, 204) played primarily on the outside with the Packers, but the Patriots view him as having a diverse skill set and capable of moving around the formation. Wolf added that Doubs' route variance also appealed to the Patriots, and how offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has identified routes he didn't run in Green Bay that could further help him grow as a player. So look for Doubs to be more of a chess piece in the offense, similar to how McDaniels utilized Jakobi Meyers in New England and Las Vegas.

At minimum, a Brown-Doubs combination in the Patriots' two-WR package gives the team one of its best one-two punches since Randy Moss joined the team in 2007 and formed a potent one-two combo with the slippery-quick Wes Welker. -- Reiss