What's next for Eagles, Patriots after A.J. Brown trade?

The New England Patriots' No. 11 jersey has been available for the past two months -- but as the most-anticipated trade of the 2026 NFL offseason becomes official, that number now belongs to A.J. Brown.
While Brown, who turns 29 on June 30, immediately becomes the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver, the Philadelphia Eagles walk away with a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick while saving on dead salary cap space in 2026.
It was a trade written in the tea leaves, with both teams seemingly preparing for it -- waiting until June 1 for financial reasons. Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman traded up in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft for USC receiver Makai Lemon, which was part of a widespread reshaping of the team's receiving corps. The Patriots did not draft a receiver and released veteran Stefon Diggs in free agency.
Brown's time in Philadelphia was marked by a Super Bowl LIX win, but also frustration as tension inside the offense and with quarterback Jalen Hurts became a common issue. Now, he reunites with his former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel in New England -- the coach who drafted the Ole Miss receiver with a second-round pick in 2019.
For more on how the trade impacts the Eagles and Patriots, ESPN NFL Nation reporters Mike Reiss and Tim McManus answer top questions facing each team, national reporter Dan Graziano breaks down Brown's contract, and senior fantasy football writer Mike Clay chimes in on the impact to Brown's fantasy value.
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Eagles | Patriots | Contract | Fantasy
Why did Eagles trade Brown to the Patriots?
Brown made it crystal clear through his words and actions that he was unhappy in the Eagles' offense, to the point that it became impossible to ignore. As one league source with ties to the Eagles put it, "I don't feel they want drama anymore."
Brown was a downright force during his time in Philly, posting a pair of 1,400-yard seasons and helping the Eagles to a pair of Super Bowl appearances over four seasons.
A team captain, he had a unique style of leadership, which included airing grievances publicly with the purpose of shining a light on offensive shortcomings -- namely, the passing game -- so things could be fixed before it cost them. It helped get the Eagles over the top in 2024. But his frustrations began to bubble early in '25 and never seemed to relent. It got to the point in which CEO Jeffrey Lurie held a meeting with Brown where the receiver assured Lurie he would tone things down on social media. Brown had a down season by his standards and did not always look fully engaged on the field.
Brown and Hurts were described as best friends when they first joined forces in 2022.
However, their interactions decreased over the years and it became known internally that the two were no longer tight like they once were. It was no secret that part of Brown's annoyance was directed at the franchise QB.
The Eagles weren't going to just give the three-time Pro Bowler away, setting a steep price for interested teams heading into the new league year in March. But in stepped the Patriots, a title contender with a wide receiver need and a coach in Vrabel who has a history and strong relationship with Brown, and here we are. -- McManus
On and off the field, what does it mean for the Eagles to have let Brown go?
There are significant cap ramifications. The trade raises his overall dead cap number to over $43 million, with the Eagles splitting their share between 2026 and 2027. Given the financial restrictions that triggers for the short term, it's all the more understandable why the Eagles set the asking price so high. On the bright side for the Eagles, it frees up considerable cash over the long term as they pass off a contract that runs through 2029 and averages $32 million per season. The on-field cost could be equally steep.
Brown, the franchise leader in single-season receiving yards (1,496 in '22), is arguably the best Eagles wideout ever. He's being removed from an offense that had its struggles through the air over parts of the past three seasons and is under construction, with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion overhauling the system to be more in the 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams coach Sean McVay mold. That's a lot of change all at once. -- McManus
How can the Eagles replace him?
Roseman was busy this offseason prepping for life after Brown at the wide receiver position. He traded up in the first round of April's draft to select Lemon, acquired Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers and signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals. Add in the selection of tight end Eli Stowers in the second round to pair with Dallas Goedert, and there are a number of intriguing players to complement the team's No. 1 option in the passing game, DeVonta Smith.
The overall approach will be different in 2026. In the past, the offense was largely dependent on Brown and Smith winning their one-on-one matchups, whereas Mannion will deploy a system that is expected to be more timing-based with an emphasis on scheming players open. Targets should be more evenly distributed than in the past.
That said, it is near impossible to replace a player like Brown who averaged 130 targets per season in Philly and set the franchise high for single-season receptions (106) despite receiving heavy attention from opposing defenses. His absence will be felt. -- McManus
What makes Brown a good fit in New England?
At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Brown is a big target who has displayed a knack for bailing out quarterbacks under duress. Brown has 37 first downs on plays in which his quarterback was pressured, which makes him the ultimate "get out of jail free" card for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who excelled in accuracy in 2025 with a league-leading 72% completion percentage.
The Patriots moved on from Stefon Diggs (85 receptions for 1,013 yards, with 4 TDs) and replacing that production (and efficiency) needs to come from somewhere, and few have been more productive than Brown.
Brown looks to extend his run of four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, which is the second-longest active streak in NFL behind the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (5). His playing style is notably different from the 32-year-old Diggs, as he is more likely to be on the boundary than the inside. -- Reiss
More: What Brown brings to Pats' offense
How will Brown and Romeo Doubs complement each other on the field?
The Patriots already made one splash move this offseason when they signed Doubs in free agency. He immediately became the top WR on the depth chart. Now, Brown assumes that spot and Doubs will complement him.
After the signing, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted how Doubs (6-2, 204) played primarily on the outside with the Packers, but the Patriots view him as having a diverse skill set and capable of moving around the formation. Wolf added that Doubs' route variance also appealed to the Patriots, and how offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has identified routes he didn't run in Green Bay that could further help him grow as a player. So look for Doubs to be more of a chess piece in the offense, similar to how McDaniels utilized Jakobi Meyers in New England and Las Vegas.
At minimum, a Brown-Doubs combination in the Patriots' two-WR package gives the team one of its best one-two punches since Randy Moss joined the team in 2007 and formed a potent one-two combo with the slippery-quick Wes Welker. -- Reiss
Have the Patriots greatly improved the offense since the Super Bowl loss?
Let's break it down this way: What is definitely better right now and what still needs to happen for the offense to be decisively improved?
The Patriots are a surefire tougher, more physical offense. The additions of free agent fullback Reggie Gilliam and tight end Julian Hill bring an edge that the offense didn't have in 2025. That should help the running game, which was inconsistent at times. And despite moving on from Diggs after a standout 2025 season in which he was also an emotional leader, the wide receiver corps should be much improved with Brown and Doubs replacing him.
But it will all come down to the offensive line.
The Patriots traded starting center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, moved 2025 third-round pick Jared Wilson from left guard to center and signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million base-value deal to fill the left guard void banking on his return to health after two torn triceps and a torn Achilles in five seasons. New England returns 2025 first-round pick Will Campbell at left tackle (another step in his development is crucial) and veterans Mike Onwenu (guard) and Morgan Moses (tackle) on the right side.
Of all NFL offensive lines in 2025, they had the sixth-most continuity in terms of starting lineups. Counting on that happening again is risky, so they'll likely need their depth to come through, which includes first-round pick Caleb Lomu (tackle) and five-year veteran Ben Brown (top interior backup). -- Reiss
What are the contract implications for both teams?
As a result of signing bonus and option bonus proration from previous years, the Eagles are left with $43,364,609 in dead salary cap charges for Brown. Since the trade occurred after June 1, the Eagles can split those charges up over the next two years. Philadelphia assumes $16.303 million in dead money charges in 2026 and $27,061,609 in dead money charges in 2027.
The Patriots inherit the portion of Brown's contract that hasn't been paid yet. Brown is signed for four more years (his contract automatically voids after the 2029 season) and is guaranteed $28.75 million this year and $4 million in 2027.
With the way the Eagles do their veteran contracts, each year comes with an option bonus in addition to a minimum salary. So as of now, the Patriots owe Brown $1.3 million in salary for 2026 and have until the day before their first regular-season game to decide on his $27.45 million option bonus. (He also has a $250,000 workout bonus, but in order to cash that, he'd have to participate in at least 80% of his team's offseason workouts -- and since he hasn't been participating in those in Philadelphia, he likely has already forfeited this $250,000.)
If the Patriots pick up the option bonus, they can spread the cap hit on that $27.45 million out evenly over the next five years. Since one-fifth of $27.45 million is $5.49 million, his cap charge this year for New England would be $6.79 million (the bonus proration plus the $1.3 million salary). If the Patriots do not pick up the option, that $27.45 million converts to salary, meaning they'd be assessed $28.75 million against this year's cap. Presumably, they'll pick up the option, but if they have the cap room this year and want to limit future dead money as a result of bonus proration, they can decline the option and take the whole hit now.
In 2027, Brown's contract calls for a $1.345 million salary (nonguaranteed) and a $19.405 million option bonus, of which $4 million is guaranteed, plus a $250,000 offseason workout bonus. If they pick up the 2026 and 2027 option bonuses, their cap hit for Brown in 2027 would be $10.956 million. But again, they could decline the 2027 option and take the full cap hit that year. So if, for example, they picked up the 2026 option but not the 2027 one, his cap hit in 2027 would be $26.49 million.
The Patriots could also release Brown after 2026. They'd have to pay him $4 million in cash if they did so, and if they have already picked up the 2026 option bonus, the dead-money charge for cutting him next offseason would be $25.96 million.
In 2028, Brown has a $1.39 million salary, a $250,000 offseason workout bonus and a $29.36 million option bonus. In 2029, he has a $1.435 million salary, a $250,000 offseason workout bonus and a $28.315 million salary. But none of that money is guaranteed, so in reality, the Patriots are committing to Brown for one year at $32.75 million (or more likely, two years at a total of $49.75 million).
If they still want him around after 2027, the contract likely ends up getting adjusted in one direction or the other. -- Graziano
How valuable will the Brown-Maye connection be in fantasy football?
The Patriots paid top dollar for Brown to be exactly what he was in Tennessee and Philadelphia: a heavily-targeted No. 1 receiver. Brown has reached 1,000 receiving yards and finished in the top 10 among receivers in yards per route run in six of his seven NFL seasons.
New England operated the league's No. 4 pass-heaviest offense last season (game-script-adjusted), which presents both Brown and Maye with plenty of upside in the yardage and touchdown department. Maye (fantasy's No. 2-scoring quarterback last season) remains a top fantasy option, whereas Brown (top 15 in fantasy PPG four seasons in a row) is a fringe WR1. There's always a bit of uncertainty when a player changes teams, but he's in his prime and well-positioned for another run at a WR1 fantasy campaign. -- Clay