Justin Herbert joins Chargers OTA after supporting Madison Beer's tour

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was back on the field Wednesday after missing Phase 2 of the team's offseason program to support his girlfriend, singer Madison Beer.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Herbert told him he would miss Phase 2 to join the start of Beer's tour, which began in Poland on May 11, following the release of her album, "The Locket"

Harbaugh said his reaction when Herbert told him he'd be away was simple: "Do you need a ride to the airport?"

"I was happy," Harbaugh said.

"He's somebody who's here all the time. There are times I've wanted to shoo him out of the building. He's at every voluntary and nonvoluntary workout. He's the same guy who broke his hand and was back the next day practicing, then stiff-arming guys in the game. So yeah, I was happy. Good balance."

Herbert looked like himself at practice Wednesday, completing passes to some of the Chargers' top targets during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills as new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel watched closely.

"Let's go, 10!" McDaniel yelled multiple times during practice.

Earlier this month, Herbert appeared in Beer's music video for her song "lovergirl." In the video, Beer and Herbert frolic on a beach, share a photo booth and play cards together. The two were first spotted together in August and attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in March.