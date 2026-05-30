'Not an Unc yet': Why Lamar Jackson doesn't feel old

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- During the second week of the Baltimore Ravens' organized team activities, one of the rookies asked quarterback Lamar Jackson if this is really his ninth NFL season.

"Yes, but I'm not an 'Unc' yet though," Jackson replied with a chuckle. "I just turned 29 in January."

For Jackson, he hasn't given much thought about growing older. The 10th-oldest quarterback projected to start this season, Jackson is more focused on moving past one of the most frustrating times of his career and beginning a new era.

He's laughing out on the practice field while learning a different system under first-year playcaller Declan Doyle. He's familiarizing himself with the newcomers at the skill positions and joking with the rookie draft picks at wide receiver (Jacobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt) and tight end (Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas).

The biggest change for Jackson and the Ravens has been at head coach, where Jesse Minter has replaced John Harbaugh after 18 years. Jackson said he was shocked when he learned of Harbaugh's firing in January and believes owner Steve Bisciotti did what was best for the team.

In his first media session this offseason, Jackson was asked about his first impression of Minter.

"Man, he's a cool dude," Jackson said. "I just told him on the field today, 'Every time I come in the building, you're always smiling.'"

Jackson added, "I can say it's a breath of fresh air."

Jackson has been in Baltimore more this offseason because he's learning Doyle's offense. Doyle is Jackson's fourth offensive coordinator in nine years, following Marty Mornhingweg, Greg Roman and Todd Monken.

Jackson wasn't his usual self last season, between increased sacks to a decline in rushing attempts. But there's a promising trend with Jackson: He's won NFL Most Valuable Player in his first seasons with a new coordinator (2019 with Roman and 2023 with Monken).

Jackson indicated he has had some great conversations with Doyle.

"He wants me to be involved a lot," Jackson said. "It means a lot, because I feel like I should know what Coach [Declan Doyle] is thinking when he is calling certain plays on the field. So, it should make my job a lot easier."

During the second week of OTAs, Jackson seemed like he was comfortable with the offense so far. After throwing an early interception to cornerback Nate Wiggins, Jackson settled in for a solid day with several impressive throws. In team drills, he converted a third down-and-15 with a toss to wide receiver Devontez Walker and then delivered a deep pass to Walker on a crossing route.

Minter said he believes Jackson and the coaching staff are on the same page.

"I think he's really excited about where we're headed, what we're doing," Minter said. "It's great to see him out there making the plays that we know he can make."

Jackson had trouble at times last year making those same plays because of injuries. He finished with his first losing record as a starter (6-7) and recorded 2,898 total yards (2,549 passing and 349 rushing), which were his fewest since his 2018 rookie season.

Last season, Jackson missed four games and numerous practices due to issues with his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and back. He acknowledged that he was probably dealing with injuries "a little bit" at the end of the season, when Baltimore was eliminated from playoff contention in a 26-24 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"But it's football," Jackson said. "You are going to be banged up in Week 17, stuff like that. It's going to happen. You've just got to move through things like that and keep playing football. I felt like I was doing a great job at that. We had a chance to win the game. It just didn't go our way."

Jackson's approach this offseason was to "just heal up."

"I don't look at it as if I did something wrong with my offseason program last year," Jackson said. "I've been doing the same thing each and every year, and I felt like I've gotten better in some aspects and with certain things. So, I'm going to keep doing the same thing."