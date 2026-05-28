Jets' Kenyon Sadiq has hernia procedure, expected back during camp

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, drafted 16th overall, will miss the remainder of the offseason, and possibly longer, after undergoing hernia surgery.

Coach Aaron Glenn, addressing reporters Thursday, called it a "minor procedure." He provided a vague timetable, saying Sadiq will be ready "during" training camp. The Jets open camp on July 28.

"It's something that he dealt with, and we knew about it going into his last year of college, and he dealt with it during rookie minicamp," Glenn said before the team's second OTA practice -- the first open to the media.

"We wanted to make sure we got it done right after rookie minicamp, so he'll be ready to go during training camp."

The Jets expect Sadiq to be a key contributor this season, so missed practice time is potentially significant. They used first-round picks on Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper, Jr. with the hope of adding more explosiveness to their offense, which ranked 29th in scoring in 2025.

They have good depth at tight end, with Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert, but Sadiq provides a different dimension because of his rare speed. He ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the February scouting combine, breaking the 20-year-old record set by Vernon Davis (4.40) in 2006. The coaching staff hopes to use Sadiq in multiple-TE packages, trying to create mismatches.

Sadiq played with the injury through part of last season, missing one game for Oregon. He finished the season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.