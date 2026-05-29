What Vikings QBs Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy showed at OTA

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EAGAN, Minn. -- After months of (sometimes wild) speculation, the Minnesota Vikings finally provided a glimpse this week of what their ostensible quarterback competition will look like.

In the team's second OTA of the spring, and the first open to local media members, Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy both took snaps with projected starters and against the likely first-team defense. If you were drawing up a plan to give each player fair and equal time to prove they are the team's best option, this would be it.

But you can only have a genuine competition if there is actual uncertainty about who the best quarterback on the roster is. With the caveat that this was one day in May, with no pads and some drills performed at half speed, it is only fair to point out that the gap between the two quarterbacks was not close.

Murray made all of the best throws of the practice, demonstrating his downfield touch and accuracy. Nothing McCarthy did was objectionable, and one of his few incompletions -- a pass to the flat that cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. nearly intercepted -- occurred when two receivers drifted far too close to each other. And while McCarthy's post-practice comments about their relationship delivered headlines, it was Murray who might have said the most notable four words of the afternoon: "My confidence is unshakeable."

Overall, the afternoon was a reminder that McCarthy could continue along the upward trajectory he established at the end of last season -- and still fall well short of matching Murray's experience, arm talent and potential to make big plays in the passing game.

Consider, for example, the subtle but meaningful differences in two deep passes receiver Jordan Addison caught.

The first came on the initial play of 7-on-7 -- a deep throw from McCarthy down the left sideline. The ball's arc forced Addison to make a slight adjustment and make a leaping catch that left him rolling out of bounds short of the goal line.

Later, Murray lofted a pass deep down the right sideline as Addison got a half-step on cornerback James Pierre. The ball hit Addison in stride at a full sprint as he approached the goal line. He stepped out of bounds after the catch, but on a live play in full pads, he was one broken tackle away from a touchdown.

Both plays were deep completions and big gainers that, at worst, would have set up the Vikings in the red zone during a game. One required Addison to redirect, however, and the other maximized his chance to make an easy catch and then score.

It's important to note that no one was crowning Murray after that throw. NFL quarterbacks routinely hit receivers in stride during non-contact drills. Nor was anyone condemning McCarthy's imperfect placement. NFL receivers are expected to adjust and make difficult catches.

The difference was still noticeable. McCarthy didn't want to get into specifics about how he worked to improve during the early part of this offseason, but in a nod to his 57.6% completion rate during his 10 starts last season, he twice referenced accuracy while speaking to reporters. He said one of his points of emphasis was "ball placement, putting it in the right spots" and later said he was "focusing on the ball placement for each routes for certain coverages."

There is more to playing quarterback in the NFL, of course, than making good throws. Leadership, off-schedule playmaking and building trust are all part of it as well.

McCarthy has the advantage of personal connection with teammates built over two years inside the Vikings' locker room, and he noted that they "really know who I am and what I'm all about."

Right tackle Brian O'Neill said last season that he was among several players who were motivated to return from injuries to help McCarthy establish himself as the season progressed. In an appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast this spring, O'Neill said that "guys believe" in McCarthy on a personal level.

"I love that kid," O'Neill said. "If I was judged after my first 10 games in the NFL, I'm not playing right now."

Pro football, however, is built on a hierarchy of optimizing weekly win probability. Receiver Justin Jefferson pointedly said in April that it was time for McCarthy "to step it up a little bit" or "take that back seat again." There is a very realistic world where McCarthy takes clear steps this offseason and still doesn't mount a serious challenge to Murray, and this week we saw a clear glimpse of what it would look like.