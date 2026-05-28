C.J. Stroud won't let contract talks hang over season prep

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HOUSTON -- C.J. Stroud feels he has done his part to earn a contract extension but says he isn't focused on the negotiations with the Texans.

The Texans' Pro Bowl quarterback, whose fifth-year option for 2027 was picked up in April, is eligible for an extension for the first time since arriving in 2023 as the second overall pick. It has been a discussion within the Stroud camp, but he said he won't let it affect his daily approach.

"I let my agent handle that. If it's time to do it, then it is," Stroud said at OTAs on Thursday. "My job is football. That's what I'm focused on, just getting better. I think I've held my bargain up. Whatever happens, happens."

Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson arrived in epic fashion as back-to-back picks in 2023 when the Texans doubled down on a bold, franchise-altering vision.

Anderson reset the market for defensive ends this offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $150 million deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. There hasn't been much indication that the Texans and Stroud are approaching a deal.

In his three years in Houston, Stroud has compiled 28 regular-season wins (seventh most during that span), a 54.9 QBR (20th), 10,876 passing yards (ninth), 62 touchdown passes (tied for 14th) and 25 interceptions (12th fewest among quarterbacks with at least 30 starts). He has led the Texans to two AFC South titles and a wild-card berth as Houston has won its opening playoff game in blowout fashion each of the past three seasons.

But his counting stats have regressed each year, and he missed three games last season with a concussion suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.

Stroud also struggled with ball security (seven total turnovers) in January's playoff games, throwing four first-half interceptions in the divisional round loss to the New England Patriots.

Stroud said that while he is not dwelling on the playoff loss, the struggles have added to his motivation.

"I am a motivated person regardless," Stroud said. "Of course, [the playoff struggle] helps. I have learned to let failures and successes go quickly."

Coach DeMeco Ryans said he has been pleased with what he has seen from Stroud as the duo enter Year 4 together.

"C.J. has done a great job all offseason," Ryans said. "First time he's had a full offseason, he's been dedicated to the work."