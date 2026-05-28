Chiefs' Mahomes pleased to get OTA reps amid knee injury recovery

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Back on the field for the third consecutive day, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly went through his usual, full workload Thursday at OTA practice.

Mahomes went through his drills while wearing a compression leg sleeve and black brace on left leg, participating in each of the Chiefs' opening voluntary on-field workouts while he continues to recover from the surgery he had Dec. 15 to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Mahomes was able to move well while executing all of the dropbacks within the Chiefs' offense, whether from the shotgun or under center Creed Humphrey. At various points, Mahomes was able to jog and go through his footwork at a moderate tempo before attempting passes.

"It's good to be back on the field and be with the guys, more than anything," Mahomes said Thursday, his first public comments since January. "Some of the days you're rehabbing, you're kind of here by yourself. You kind of get that juice when everyone gets back in the building.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that he's not running and cutting yet but he's happy to be able to get the reps during OTAs as he recovers from his knee injury. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

"I wore a brace in college -- and on the same knee. It's not too different. Obviously, I'm not running and cutting yet. That'll be another adjustment period at some point. It's good to get these reps now so I can speed that adjustment period along."

Mahomes didn't experience any setbacks this week. When he did his usual 7-on-7 reps, Mahomes displayed excellent accuracy. With the offense in the red zone, Mahomes was able to plant his feet and throw two intermediate passes to Xavier Worthy, with the receiver catching the ball between two defenders in the back of the end zone.

"I told Coach [Andy] Reid I think it's helped me a little bit because I can't move around, so it's kind of settling my feet down," Mahomes said, smiling. "It's kind of like when I hurt my ankle sometimes. I can't scramble, so it makes me sit in the pocket and go through the reads. I'm going to try to use it to my advantage. It's something I can get better at, progress through the entire [passing] concept.

"I've seen progress even in these first three days. Where there were times I might have scrambled, and tried to make a crazy play happen, I've stayed in the pocket, got [through] the reads and hit the appropriate guy. I'm hoping that helps me out whenever I'm able to scramble and do those things again."

Mahomes did not participate in the Chiefs' two team periods Thursday. Reid made that decision this week as a precautionary measure.

"He can travel under center, but I just don't want him in any area where there might be a jet sweep coming or something of that sort," Reid said of Mahomes.

Reid then added: "I've liked what I've seen. He's working hard. This is good for him, getting out there and throwing. He keeps a feel with the receivers. It's important for him to keep his timing up.

"He has busted his tail to put himself in this position. Most guys wouldn't even be able to do this."

Mahomes shared that he and the training staff have checkpoints on his recovery every two weeks. For Mahomes to stay on the field for team periods -- whether in a couple weeks during the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp or later this summer in training camp -- he will have to demonstrate that he can run and cut to help protect himself around his teammates.

Mahomes was emphatic in reiterating that he wants to be the starter for the Chiefs' opener, which will be a "Monday Night Football" home game on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos.

"I am making progress," Mahomes said. "It's not always perfect. It's hard days and you've got to push yourself through [in rehab] because you know the end goal is where you're trying to get to. I want to play. I don't want to miss games as much as possible. I'm going to give myself a chance by the way I work to be the best I can be. I'm in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was going to be here.

"I know it's still a long way away. I can't predict the future. All I can do is be great today. I've gotten to where I've gotten to because of that mindset."