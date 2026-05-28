Reid: Chiefs moving forward, will have to get Rice caught up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The lone notable Kansas City Chiefs starter who missed OTAs this week is Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver who has been in jail in Dallas since last week.

Rice was ordered to serve 30 days in jail last week after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago. Rice is set to be released from custody on June 16, meaning he will miss all of the Chiefs' OTA practices and their mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 9-11.

One week before Rice was sentenced, he underwent a cleanup surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rice is expected to be sidelined for two months, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Rice is expected to be ready for training camp.

"We're aware of the situation and we've talked to the league," Reid said. "There's been no talk about anything further [as far as possible punishment from the NFL]. We're moving forward. When he gets back, we've got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do.

"It's not an easy thing he's going through. Life lessons are important, but we're all given chances to learn. He's in that position now."

In July 2025, Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury -- and received deferred adjudication along with five years of probation.

The incident led to the NFL suspending Rice six games last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.