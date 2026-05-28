Raiders' Brock Bowers: Feel 100% after knee troubles in 2025

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers said he feels "100%" healthy entering Year 3 after he battled a knee injury for the majority of last season.

"I feel great," Bowers said after the team's OTA practice on Thursday. "It feels good to be back out there, practicing full speed [and] getting back into football with all the guys again."

Bowers said his sophomore campaign was frustrating since he wasn't his normal self and couldn't replicate or surpass his stellar rookie season, in which he led all tight ends with 1,194 receiving yards.

Bowers played three games through a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bowers was then sidelined for three games to allow for recovery.

Bowers played in 12 games (eight starts), totaling 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl before he was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list for the last two weeks of the season.

Bowers said he has done more preventive workouts during the offseason so that he can stay healthy throughout the offseason and training camp in July.

"That's half the battle, staying healthy and available week to week," he said.

The Raiders' coaching staff is excited about the value that Bowers can provide to the offense. Last week, head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers "a football robot from heaven."

Kubiak's description of Bowers took the All-Pro pass catcher by surprise, but he appreciated the compliment that generated laughter within the locker room.

"That was a first," Bowers said. "I guess it was a compliment. [My teammates] thought it was funny too."

During practice on Thursday, Bowers looked every bit like the football cyborg that Kubiak described him as. He caught a touchdown pass from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the 11-on-11 period. And in the 7-on-7 period, Cousins connected with Bowers on a deep throw in the middle of the field.

Bowers got wide open with ease on both occasions.

"I've been blessed to be a part of some great tight end groups and be around some great tight end groups, and Brock certainly fits right into those guys," Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "When you have a great tight end that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games, that can change the way you attack defenses."