Puka Nacua says he's 'grateful' to Rams for support after lawsuit

LOS ANGELES -- Wide receiver Puka Nacua said he is "grateful for the support" from the Los Angeles Rams organization after a civil lawsuit was filed against him in March.

On Thursday, Nacua spoke for the first time since the lawsuit was filed by a woman in Los Angeles alleging Nacua made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" and later bit her on the shoulder. The lawsuit cites gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence.

Nacua declined to address specifics about the lawsuit and night in question, calling it "an ongoing legal battle." In March, Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement obtained by ABC News that Nacua denies the allegations in the lawsuit "in the strongest possible terms."

When asked about the allegations Thursday, Nacua did say it was "a moment for me to learn from some of the situations I was putting myself in and then also having just an awareness of how I'm conducting myself in and out of this football field."

Puka Nacua declined to address specifics about the lawsuit filed against him in March but said Thursday he's grateful for the support he's received from the Rams organization. ESPN/Lindsey Thiry

"I've been really grateful for the support from the organization, especially my teammates," Nacua said. "People reaching out at different times of the offseason, just checking in. ... Some of the things I feel like I've learned is it's OK to ask for support and then to recognize the platform that I have and being a professional football player and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me."

Part of that support, Nacua said, is taking part in therapy. Nacua also spent time in rehab this spring.

"There's been a lot of good things in the midst of some of these things that have been challenging for me, but it's been a great improvement in my life," Nacua said.