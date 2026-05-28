Rams' Stafford addresses Simpson pick, own future after deal

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LOS ANGELES -- Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Thursday he "appreciated" coach Sean McVay calling to tell him the team was going to draft Ty Simpson last month.

Speaking for the first time since the Rams took Simpson with the No. 13 pick, Stafford said he didn't want to get into specifics about the conversation with McVay but said the pair has "constant dialogue and a great relationship."

"I understand where the team's coming from," Stafford said Thursday. "Listen, I'm not 25 years old, and I get that. So we're doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it."

When asked about working with Simpson, Stafford added: "I think my job first and foremost is to get myself and our team ready to play as best I possibly can.

"He's a part of that team, there's no question about it. ... So listen, I know he's going to watch not only me, but other guys ... and really just soak up as much coaching as he possibly can. He's a guy that asks questions. I've been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can.

"He's a smart kid. He's got talent. Obviously he's a high draft pick. So happy to add good players to our team. He's one of them. But my job is to go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as I possibly can."

Stafford, 38, signed a one-year contract extension with the Rams last week that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.

He reiterated Thursday that he doesn't know what the future holds or how long he will play but noted he was "happy to have next year taken care of if I decide to play" and said it was "great to get that done sooner rather than later."

Last season, Stafford won his first NFL MVP, leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns.

After the Rams drafted Simpson, McVay was clear in his news conferences that he wanted Stafford to play for the Rams as long as the quarterback wants. On Thursday, Stafford was asked if McVay has made that clear to him, as well.

"Yeah, I mean, I think so," Stafford said. "As long as I do my job at a high level. That's everybody here. You can't just sit around and play terrible and they're not just going to keep bringing you back. So you got to go out there and play well and be the best option at your spot. So yeah, that's my goal."