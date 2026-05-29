Sources: Steelers fire assistant Swinton after months on job

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PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have fired senior special teams assistant Derius Swinton II for a violation of club policy, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Though the Steelers declined to provide the exact violation, Swinton, who was hired as part of new coach Mike McCarthy's staff earlier this year, was dismissed due to workplace misconduct, a team source told ESPN.

Swinton did not return a request for comment.

Prior to his brief stint in Pittsburgh, Swinton worked on the Las Vegas Raiders' staff from 2023 to 2025 and was the interim special teams coordinator last year. He was the Los Angeles Chargers special teams coordinator in 2021 and has spent time as an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams.