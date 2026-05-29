Lions' Joseph, Branch, LaPorta 'all improving' after season-ending injuries

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Some notable faces weren't on the field this week as the Detroit Lions wrapped up their first set of organized team activities (OTAs) at the Meijer Performance Center on Friday.

Safety Kerby Joseph, defensive back Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta are "all improving" after suffering injuries that ended their seasons, according to head coach Dan Campbell, but none of them are practicing during the offseason workout program.

"Listen, the most important thing is continuing to let them improve, rehab, all that," Campbell said ahead of Friday's practice. "That'll take precedence right now. So, they're in meetings. They're getting the mental side of this and just take it day-to-day."

In 2025, the injury bug bit the Lions, as it had the year before, as Joseph was ruled out with a chronic knee injury and missed the final 11 games of the season.

Branch suffered a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while LaPorta underwent back surgery after being ruled out of the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

LaPorta's season ended after he underwent back surgery before the Lions' Week 11 game against the Eagles. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

All three players have been key contributors since being drafted in Detroit. Joseph, who is entering his fifth NFL season, was named first-team All-Pro following the 2024 campaign. Branch was a Pro Bowler in 2024 after finishing fifth in defensive rookie of the year voting the previous year. And LaPorta set the rookie receptions mark for a tight end in 2023 and has caught 186 passes in his three seasons with the team.

With the Lions trio coming off those injuries, Campbell is focused on bringing those key players along slowly. He said the team's emphasis wasn't to get them on the field during the spring or summer workouts, but to have them back when it matters ahead of the regular season.

Looming over their situations, Branch and LaPorta are also eligible for contract extensions as they enter the final year of their rookie deals in 2026.

"That's not the priority and it's not worth all that anyway," Campbell said. "Now LaPorta has taken some walkthrough, jog through, he's done some of that, he's not going to be out there today."