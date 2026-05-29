Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski has torn Achilles, sources say

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski went down Friday during OTAs with a noncontact injury that the team fears is a torn Achilles tendon, sources told ESPN.

Olszewski, 29, is undergoing further tests to confirm the injury.

The veteran receiver went down and immediately grabbed at his right leg late in practice. He was slamming his fist in disgust as he was being carted off.

"That was a noncontact change in direction kind of a deal on the grass there," coach John Harbaugh said. "So that was disappointing."

Olszewski is likely the third Giants player to have torn their Achilles tendon this spring. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris did it during an indoor practice last week and undrafted rookie Thaddeus Dixon tore his Achilles earlier this offseason.

The Giants are now getting short on wide receivers with Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle) still rehabbing from injuries. They had expressed interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason.

Olszewski played in 16 games last season with one start. He had eight catches for 102 yards in that one Week 18 start against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants re-signed Olszewski to a one-year deal this offseason. He was expected to serve as a returner and depth at wide receiver.

Olszewski's primary role throughout his career and time with the Giants has been as a returner. He had 24 punt returns for 216 yards last season. He had 23 returns for 273 yards with a touchdown for the Giants in 2023.

Olszewski missed all of 2024 because of injuries.

The former New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants returner and wide receiver has appeared in 81 career games with five starts. He has 25 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver and two scores as a returner.