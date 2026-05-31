Browns WR Jerry Jeudy aims to return to Pro Bowl form in 2026

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BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns drafted two wide receivers -- KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston -- in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft, but in the eyes of general manager Andrew Berry, it didn't change the vision for the team's incumbent WR1, Jerry Jeudy.

"Zero impact on Jerry. He's our bell cow," Berry said after Day 2 of the draft.

After a disappointing 2025 season that followed his breakout campaign in 2024, Jeudy's priority is maintaining his focus on the field and returning to his Pro Bowl form in a now crowded receivers room.

"I'm very confident," Jeudy said after the Browns' fifth OTA practice Wednesday. "I'm going to always be confident by the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason. I'm just waiting for it to transition to on the field."

In his first season in Cleveland in 2024, Jeudy overcame a carousel of quarterbacks -- the Browns started four different passers -- to set career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,229), and he was named to his first Pro Bowl. His 90 catches also broke the Browns' single-season franchise record for receptions previously held by tight ends Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow Jr.

However, Jeudy wasn't able to build on his success in 2025 amid another dysfunctional quarterback situation. The Browns started three different quarterbacks, including then-rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but Jeudy's gaffes contributed to his struggles. He dropped six passes, tied for the sixth most in the NFL, during a season in which he set career lows for receiving yards per game (35.4) and yards per catch (12).

Jeudy said part of his offseason training consisted of concentration drills to fix his issues with drops.

"Just like ball drills, small ball drills, bouncing off the wall, little stuff like that," Jeudy said of his training.

Though the Browns' pursuit of wide receiver upgrades was a topic of conversation this offseason, Berry threw his support behind Jeudy at the NFL combine in February.

"We have a lot of confidence in Jerry," Berry said. "For a guy to produce how he did at 25 years old, break the records and play to his ability, we think that if we can make our offense a bit more operational, we expect him to bounce back."

At just 27 years old, Jeudy has caught passes from 13 different quarterbacks during six seasons in Denver and Cleveland and is now on his sixth head coach and offensive coordinator. The Browns' ongoing quarterback competition, though, has a silver lining: Jeudy has already played with Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Jeudy also worked out with both passers during various points of the offseason.

His growing connection with Watson was on display Wednesday, when he caught a pair of touchdowns in 7-on-7 drills and then 11-on-11s.

"For a receiver, it's always good to be able to have your quarterback consistent in years," Jeudy said. "So that's only going to help you to build chemistry. So being able to have Deshaun and Shedeur back this year and Dillon, all those guys that I played with last year is a great feeling. You don't get that too often."

Jeudy said "everything is different" about first-year coach Todd Monken's offense, which he added gives the quarterbacks "the ability to change the plays, to get in the best formation, the best concept against certain defenses and certain looks."

Though the additions of Concepcion and Boston, as well as the emergence of second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., could mean more targets to go around, Jeudy is still viewed as an integral part of the passing game.

"Jerry's been great," Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "You can see his quick twitch, his ability to separate. I think it's something that we can utilize. And I mean, as far as a skill player's production, there's so many different variables that go into that. We weren't here last year anyway, so we're not putting too much weight behind that."