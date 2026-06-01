2026 NFL offseason trade tracker: Myles Garrett to the Rams

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The 2026 NFL season is getting closer and closer, with minicamps this month around the league and training camps under two months away. As teams work to perfect their rosters, we're tracking every trade that happens between the NFL draft and the start of the regular season.

While most of the league is waiting on the Patriots to trade for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Rams made a massive deal for Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. Will the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year put Los Angeles over the top?

We will have updates on every trade in the lead-up to the season.

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Transactions | Depth charts

Date: June 1

The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for two-time Pro-Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and other draft compensation that still is being negotiated, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garrett to the Rams for Verse and draft picks now is expected to become the NFL's latest blockbuster trade, and one of the biggest defensive trades in NFL history.

The shocking trade is completely on brand for the Rams, who made a similarly seismic move in the 2021 offseason when they traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the season in which the Super Bowl was being played in Los Angeles before going on to win it.