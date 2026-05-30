Sources: Vikings hire Seahawks' Nolan Teasley as new GM

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EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have hired Nolan Teasley as their general manager, concluding an unusual chapter for the franchise, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teasley has spent the past 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he began as an intern and advanced to assistant general manager in 2023. He replaces Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whom the Vikings fired Jan. 30, and interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, who was also a candidate for the permanent job.

Because they fired Adofo-Mensah so late in the process, the Wilfs decided to tap Brzezinski -- their longtime salary cap analyst and contract negotiator -- to lead a temporary front office during the most important team-building time of the year. Brzezinski's long-term future with the team was not immediately known.

Teasley was the only candidate among the five finalists without a clear connection to the team or a key member of the organization. Brzezinski has worked for the Vikings since 1999 in a variety of roles, while Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray and Denver Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt each spent more than a decade with them as a scout. Los Angeles Rams assistant general manager John McKay, meanwhile, worked with coach Kevin O'Connell when O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Still, the Wilfs made clear that they were not looking to overhaul the entire front office. Mark Wilf said in March that he thought the team had a "great scouting staff, great coaching staff" and wanted to hire something to "fit within that." Teasley will be tasked with navigating an organization that has leaned heavily on O'Connell and other members of the coaching staff to guide personnel and draft moves in recent years. But he will enter the position with scouting credentials that Adofo-Mensah, a data analyst, never had.

The Wilfs kept a relatively close circle of advisers in the hiring process, leaning mostly on O'Connell and chief operating officer Andrew Miller. Zygi and Mark Wilf were also joined in at least some interviews by four of their adult children: Zygi's son Jonathan and Mark's sons Steven, Daniel and Andrew.

A 2007 graduate of Central Washington University, where he played football through his junior year, Teasley worked in the business world for six years before deciding to change professions. He joined the Seahawks as an intern in 2013 before being promoted to pro scout. He also served as an assistant director of pro personnel and then director of pro personnel before ascending to his most recent role as assistant general manager.

Brzezinski directed the team through an offseason dedicated largely to getting the franchise back under solid financial footing. Adofo-Mensah had used heavy free agent spending to reinforce the roster in the wake of multiple poor drafts, and the Vikings spent roughly $100 million over the cap during the 2024 and 2025 offseasons combined. Brzezinski secured pay cuts from tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones, released defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and then traded linebacker Jonathan Greenard rather than extend his contract.

In particular, Brzezinski acknowledged that trading Greenard was "not something we're jumping around excitedly about" and felt compelled to say that the Wilfs had not ordered a spending cutdown.

"We have just spent so much money the last several years that it's not sustainable for us to move forward," Brzezinski said in April. "Our salary cap situation has been very, very challenging."

Brzezinski went bargain-hunting in free agency, signing six players from other teams. Most notably, quarterback Kyler Murray will cost the Vikings only $1.3 million while most of his $36.7 million salary is paid out by the Arizona Cardinals.

All told, the Vikings are on track to spend about $100 million less in payroll in 2026 than they did in 2025.