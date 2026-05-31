Skattebo's backflip, Odell autographs headline Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game

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POMONA, N.Y. -- The Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday had a little bit of everything from the New York Giants players.

Running back Cam Skattebo, coming off a fractured ankle last year, hit a home run and backflipped. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was diving, arguing balls and strikes and had the game-winning hit. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers, still rehabbing a serious knee injury, played every inning and hit a home run in between limping around the bases. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. even greeted fans and signed autographs and took pictures for two hours at Clover Stadium, some 45 miles north of Manhattan.

The event raised $100,000 for the Brian Burns Family Charities, whose Hype 4 Life focuses on autism awareness. Former NFL player Stanley McClover, Burns' older brother, has an 8-year-old son, Champ, who was diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

Skattebo took part in the home run derby and then went deep on the first pitch he saw in the celebrity game. He trotted slowly around the bases and stopped momentarily right before reaching his awaiting teammates near home plate. The second-year running back took a step backward and did his trademark backflip in celebration, much to the surprise of center John Michael Schmitz.

Cam Skattebo home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game. And then a backflip in celebration. Safe to say he's feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/4sEVz736lV — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 30, 2026

Nabers participating sparingly in the dodgeball portion of the evening -- along with the home run derby and the actual game -- was equally unexpected. He's sidelined with the knee injury and had a second procedure earlier this year to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness.

Coach John Harbaugh, who was originally scheduled to attend Saturday's festivities, said last week that Nabers' injury was "not simple" and that the team wasn't sure if he would be back for its Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dart's immense competitiveness was on full display all evening. He took pride in leading all players with seven home runs in the derby. He was among the most active in the dodgeball competition against former Giants players and even was visibly upset after hitting only a single in his first at-bat in the charity game.

Dart, however, was joking and having a good time throughout the day with his teammates, including outside linebacker Abdul Carter. He was bombarded by the group after the current Giants rallied from seven runs down in the bottom of the fifth and final inning.

So much for any lingering animosity from Dart's recent introduction of President Donald Trump.