Drake, Ann Michael Maye host the MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic

Open Extended Reactions

WORCESTER, Mass. -- More than 9,000 fans attended the inaugural MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday night at Polar Park, home of the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worchester Red Sox.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, presented an $80,000 check to Boston Children's Hospital before the game, with the festivities also including a home run derby and golden arm contest.

In addition, the two donated $1,000 for each derby home run and $2,500 for each game homer. The 70 home runs yielded another $94,000 by the end of the night. A local high school also received a $5,000 check.

"Everyone has been so kind to us," Ann Michael Maye said. "We've been received so well and grown to love this place in a short amount of time. To see such a great turnout and how our idea, on a whim, kind of turned into something so cool is awesome."

Ann Michael Maye on tonight's MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic ... and how quickly things have evolved in New England. pic.twitter.com/6XIzk6tcRB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 31, 2026

Other highlights included Drake Maye totaling six home runs in the opening round of the derby, which put him in the finals with New England left tackle Will Campbell and San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith, a Massachusetts native who played at Boston College.

Then, in the finals, Maye and Smith tied with nine homers, but Maye gave Smith the win -- perhaps because one of the ball-shaggers caught a Smith line drive that might have cleared the fence for a 10th dinger.

In the game, Ann Michael Maye, batting from the left side, delivered a line-drive single up the middle. That came after a Drake Maye homer. In addition to playing, Ann Michael Maye hosted patients in a suite and baked with them. Last December, Ann Michael Maye went viral on social media with her Bakemas trend.

Ann Michael Maye: Lined shot up the middle. pic.twitter.com/8ZtBXaMx8D — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 31, 2026

Christian Gonzalez's Team Sox squad defeated Drake and Ann Michael Maye's Patriots Team 17-16 in the seven-inning game. Receiver Mack Hollins, playing barefoot for Team Sox, hit the game's first home run, flipping his bat in celebration, then followed it up with a second blast later on.

Team Sox held off a late rally, with Drake Maye's would-be game-winning home run caught on the other side of the fence in a key play in the final inning.

Patriots wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas won the golden arm contest. Competitors threw from left field and had to knock down bats that stood upright at first base. Douglas, punter Bryce Baringer and safety Brenden Schooler hit the targets, advancing to the finals, with Douglas the only competitor to do it a second time.

Several fans arrived with signs, adding to the spirit of the night, and the event drew media attention, with organizers issuing about 70 credentials. Tommy Cassell, the Worcester Red Sox beat reporter for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, said it was one of the park's largest crowds since Chris Sale made a rehab start in July 2022.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who served as coach of Drake and Ann Michael Maye's team, was introduced to the crowd before the game.

Mike Vrabel is introduced as the MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic is set to get underway. pic.twitter.com/1ZkBPl0zzb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 31, 2026

The night ended with fireworks.