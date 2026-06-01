Sources: Giants working out Odell Beckham Jr. for 2nd time

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are working out Odell Beckham Jr. for a second time this offseason as they contemplate a reunion with the former star wide receiver, sources told ESPN.

New York is also looking at veterans Juju Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios and Anthony Miller in that tryout, per sources.

The mass workout comes just days after wide receiver and kick returner Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during an OTA practice. Wide receivers Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle) are also currently sidelined as they rehab injuries.

Beckham, 33, previously worked out for the Giants in April. He has remained in touch with coach John Harbaugh, with whom he has a previous relationship from their time together in Baltimore during the 2023 season.

"Talked to Odell a lot, probably three or four times in the last week, [see] where he's at, where we're at," Harbaugh said last month.

Harbaugh also said the previous workout "went well" but they would let the situation play out over the remainder of the spring and into training camp. The Giants have their final four voluntary OTAs this week and mandatory minicamp next Monday to Wednesday before breaking for the summer.

Beckham was in town this weekend for the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game, where he chatted with quarterback Jaxson Dart and Nabers. He was optimistic about a potential return, a source told ESPN. Beckham also told The New York Post there was some "unfinished" business.

A reunion with Beckham would be a full-circle moment. The lightning-rod wide receiver was drafted by the Giants with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He was off to a record-breaking start with three seasons of 1,300-plus yards before injuries and controversies derailed his career in New York.

But this is a different time and a different role with a familiar coach. Beckham is no longer at the top of the depth chart and would now be vying for a roster spot rather than being the No. 1 receiver. He would be a veteran presence who could potentially contribute in different ways and mentor Nabers.

Beckham is trying to come back after sitting out last season and posting nine catches for 55 yards in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins.

New York has been trying to decide if he would fit in a much lesser role than in the past. "We have just such an honest conversation about it. It's got to be right for both parties," Harbaugh said last month. "Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I'm pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now. But can he make a difference and is it something he wants to do and is his body going to hold up the way he wants it to?"

Smith-Schuster spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played for new Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He had 33 catches for 345 yards with a touchdown last year.

Miller spent part of last season with Harbaugh on the Ravens' practice squad and Berrios played in just four games for the Houston Texans because of injuries.