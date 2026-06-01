Sources: QB Russell Wilson finalizing deal to join CBS Sports

Rich Eisen: Russell Wilson is going to be great on TV (2:25)

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Quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Wilson, who also had an offer on the table from the New York Jets to join the team as a backup to Geno Smith, had acknowledged last month to the New York Post that he was considering joining CBS Sports.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection who won a Super Bowl and the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award during his career, now is set to leave the NFL as a player to become an analyst on the network's pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher.

It is unclear if Wilson is retiring as a player or simply taking a pause on his playing career.

Most passing touchdowns since 2012 Since his debut in 2012, Russell Wilson has thrown for the third-most touchdowns in the NFL during that timespan. QB Pass TDs Aaron Rodgers 395 Matthew Stafford 363 Russell Wilson 353 Tom Brady 349 -- ESPN Research

He will replace Matt Ryan with CBS after the former quarterback left the network this offseason to return to the Atlanta Falcons as the organization's president of football.

Wilson, 37, has thrown for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions during a career which includes 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, two with the Denver Broncos, one with the Pittsburgh Steelers and last season with the New York Giants.

His passing yards are fifth-most in the NFL since 2012, when he was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 draft, trailing only Matthew Stafford (56,676), Tom Brady (49,235), Aaron Rodgers (48,908) and Ryan (48,554). His passing touchdowns total trails just Rodgers (395) and Stafford (363) during that timespan.

Wilson also ranks fourth all-time among quarterbacks with 5,568 rushing yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson (6,522), Mike Vick (6,109), and Cam Newton (5,628).

He also is known for his "moon ball" and has been one of the best deep-ball throwers. Since 2012, he leads all players with 44 touchdowns on passes at least 30 yards downfield.

Wilson holds the Seahawks' franchise records for passing yards (37,059) and touchdown passes (174).

ESPN Research contributed to this report.