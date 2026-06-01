Giants sign Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster WR room

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The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team announced Monday.

The Giants were deliberate throughout the process of potentially signing the 33-year-old wide receiver as a free agent. Giants coach John Harbaugh has a history with Beckham from the 2023 season in Baltimore and said they maintain a good relationship. Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns that season.

A reunion with Beckham is a full-circle moment. The lightning-rod wide receiver was drafted by the Giants with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He was off to a record-breaking start with three seasons of 1,300-plus yards before injuries and controversies derailed his career in New York.

OBJ is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YkCZCHvhlv — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

With the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Beckham's role will be significantly different from that in his first go-round with the Giants, when he was a bona fide No. 1 receiver and a perennial Pro Bowler.

Beckham has played in just nine games over the past two years. He was suspended for six games in 2025 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and then went unsigned the remainder of the season. The previous year he appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins, logging nine catches for 55 yards.

The Giants are also signing WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The moves come just days after wide receiver and kick returner Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during an OTA practice. Wide receivers Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle) are also currently sidelined as they rehab injuries.

Nabers' availability for the start of the regular season remains unclear after he tore his ACL last September.