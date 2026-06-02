Larry Fitzgerald Sr., sportswriter and father of Hall of Fame WR, dies at 71

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the longtime Minnesota sportswriter and father of Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., died Monday, according to his family. He was 71.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s younger brother, Marcus, wrote in a social media post, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much.

"He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most."

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much.



He left us... pic.twitter.com/NozYgLgwYK — Marcus R. Fitzgerald (@ProfessorMFitz) June 1, 2026

Fitzgerald Sr. was a staple in the Minnesota sports scene for almost 50 years, starting his career in radio in Minneapolis in 1978. He was also the sports editor and a columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder for more than 45 years.

A Chicago native, Fitzgerald Sr. played college football at Indiana State, Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and Prairie View College.

He was also a regular presence in press boxes at whichever stadium his son was playing in throughout his NFL career.

"The Vikings organization is saddened by the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly 50 years," the team said in a statement. "Larry built relationships with players, coaches and staff members for each of the local teams and was recognized across the NFL, covering dozens of Super Bowls and other major events.

"Beyond his reputation in the media, Larry was a dedicated father and a community leader who cared deeply about the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Our hearts are with Larry Jr., Marcus and the entire Fitzgerald family, as well as Larry's friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss."

The Cardinals, for whom Larry Fitzgerald Jr. played his entire 17-year NFL career, wrote on social media, "Our deepest condolences to Larry Fitzgerald and his family on the passing of Larry Sr., who spent so much time around the Cardinals and press boxes across the NFL. Our hearts go out to all of you during this incredibly difficult time."