2026 NFL offseason: Early trade deadline candidates to move

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Normally a sleepy time in the NFL offseason, this week kicked off with a couple of blockbuster trades. One -- A.J. Brown to the Patriots -- we all saw coming. The other -- Myles Garrett to the Rams -- no one expected. Each move has the potential to alter the balance of power in the league, with two of last season's final four teams adding established superstars in an effort to get to the top of the mountain in 2026.

But as the dust settles on those two huge deals, it's natural to wonder what could be next. We have about five months until the NFL trade deadline and about three until the start of the regular season, so there are still some notable players who -- for one reason or another -- could get traded in one of those time frames.

We made a list of 10 players whose names you can expect to hear in trade speculation between now and November. We start with a familiar face on the trade market.

Crosby already got traded this offseason. Well, sort of. He was headed to Baltimore for a pair of first-round draft picks until the Ravens backed out over medical concerns regarding his surgically repaired left knee. Since that time, Crosby's $29 million salary has become fully guaranteed in 2027, which means any team that acquires him would owe him $59 million in fully guaranteed money over the next two years.

That isn't a bad number for a player of Crosby's caliber, but he turns 29 in August, and it remains to be seen what he looks like coming off a knee injury that was bad enough to kill a trade. I wouldn't expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he's healthy. And from everything I've been told, that could be in August or later.

Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he's going to get traded at all, we're probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline. If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.

Boutte has been productive in a part-time role for the Patriots, catching nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He turned 24 last month. The 2023 sixth-round pick has just one year left on his contract at $3.674 million, and the acquisitions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs might just make things too crowded in New England's wide receivers room.

The Patriots have received calls on Boutte and likely will continue to do so. And as always, unless and until we see a contract extension, we're justified in wondering whether the player is in the team's long-term plans. The Raiders and Commanders stand out as two teams that could still use help at wide receiver.

The team signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and used the No. 3 pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Conner has been a great signing for the Cardinals, posting consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2023 to 2024. But he turned 31, is coming off a major season-ending injury and has just one year left on his contract.

Conner accepted a pay cut this past spring, so it's possible he's in their plans and that someone such as Trey Benson is more likely to get traded to alleviate the logjam at running back. But it feels like one of the Cardinals' six RBs has to go, and a team looking for a reliable veteran back could make a move for Conner if he's having a hard time getting carries. The Bengals and Giants jump to mind; they were looking for running back help this offseason but didn't bring in much.

The Aiyuk situation has received some coverage this offseason but has yet to be resolved. Aiyuk is scheduled to earn $27 million this season from the 49ers. That money was initially guaranteed when he signed his extension there in 2024, but the team voided the guarantees last year over failure by Aiyuk to fulfill contractual requirements.

The thing is, once his option bonus kicks in on Sept. 1, that $27 million is still his salary -- guaranteed or not. The Niners have let it be known he's available for trade, but teams aren't eager to trade any valuable player for one who hasn't played since October 2024 and seems likely to be released before the season starts.

Never say never, of course. Aiyuk is a talented player who's still just 28 and likely could help a team if he's back to full health. You'll hear his name come up in trade talks in the coming months, even if he's more likely to be cut than traded. Most people seem to believe he wants to be in Washington with former college teammate Jayden Daniels.

Atlanta is in extension mode at the moment. Top wide receiver Drake London signed a four-year, $141 million deal. Sources say the team is also engaged with the agents for star running back Bijan Robinson about a massive extension. Pitts could be part of that plan, too, but he's scheduled to play on a $15.045 million franchise tag if an extension isn't done before July 15. He's coming off an 88-catch, 928-yard and five-touchdown season, but the previous four campaigns were spotted with inconsistent health and production.

The Falcons, particularly with a new coaching staff and front office, might want to see how he fits in their new offense before committing long term. If they don't get him extended by July 15, and that rankles him and/or they struggle early in the season, teams will come asking about the availability of the uber-talented former top-10 pick, who doesn't turn 26 until October. Baltimore lost a pair of tight ends -- Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar -- in free agency and could be looking for the kind of offense Pitts can generate.

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A year ago, the 2024 fifth-round pick was in a camp battle with 2025 second-round selection Tyler Shough for the Saints' starting QB job. Rattler actually won that competition and started the Saints' first eight games, but Shough took over and finished strong. The Saints enter 2026 with Shough firmly entrenched as their starter and determined to build around him for the long term.

The team signed 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson this offseason to add to its QB room. If Rattler's the odd man out, he should generate interest. His 14 NFL starts haven't been great (the Saints lost 13 of them), but they do constitute the kind of experience teams prize when looking for backup/developmental QBs. Rattler is also 25, so he could still have a career ahead of him as an NFL quarterback somewhere other than New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton still has strong ties to the Saints, and that could be a team to watch if there's any change to its backup QB plans.

He signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with Arizona in the 2025 offseason, cashing in off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles. But obviously things didn't go well last season for the Cardinals, who have a new coach and a new defense.

Sweat is staying away from Arizona's offseason program and letting it be known he's not happy there. An acquiring team would take on a guaranteed $17 million in 2027 compensation for Sweat, and none of the remaining years or money on his contract is guaranteed after that. That's a good deal for a player such as Sweat and should result in decent outside interest.

The Cardinals would take on about $22 million in dead money ($5.505 million this year, $16.515 million next year) if they dealt him, which isn't a ton in today's market but means the acquiring team would probably have to make it worth their while with the compensation. New England and Dallas would make a lot of sense if Sweat were to be available.

The Saints' beloved veteran turns 31 in July and posted career lows in touches (164) and scrimmage yards (657) in 2025. New Orleans doled out big money to Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and has a crowded RB room that also includes Kendre Miller, Audric Estime and Ty Chandler. Kamara has one year left on his contract, which has been amended so many times it's difficult to truly assess the size of the dead money burden New Orleans will take on whenever he's gone.

It's hard to see a team offering too much for Kamara at this point in his career. But if he lands in the right kind of backfield and the right kind of role, he could have a chance to go out with a bang. Maybe a place such as Cincinnati or Green Bay has a way to use him to help the offense.

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It feels like he has been on these types of lists forever, but the Giants haven't traded him yet and still say he's in their 2026 plans despite drafting Arvell Reese at No. 5. (Reese can play linebacker while the Giants sort out their options at edge rusher.)

Thibodeaux is making $14.751 million this year in the fifth-year option season of his rookie contract. Teams aren't too keen on the idea of that kind of money for a player whose playing time and production have tailed off since his big 2023 season (11.5 sacks). But if Thibodeaux starts strong and the Giants either aren't contending or believe they should trade from a strength to fortify a weakness, other teams could take a look at the 25-year-old once there isn't so much money left on his deal.

I know New England is brought up every time we talk about teams that could be looking for edge rush help, but it does still feel like that's what it needs. And you know the Giants aren't trading him to the Cowboys!

The 27-year-old 2021 first-round pick started eight games for the Niners last season in relief of an injured Brock Purdy. San Francisco won five of those games, which means he helped get the team to the playoffs in one of the all-time toughest divisions and in spite of massive injury issues elsewhere on the roster. Jones posted career highs in completion percentage (69.6) and QBR (62.3) in 2025. He's in the final year of his contract and would cost an acquiring team $3.15 million in 2026.

You can see why teams would be interested, but the 49ers have told anyone who has asked this offseason that they value him and aren't trading him. In order for Jones to be moved, a contender would need a significant enough injury at the quarterback position to convince them to overpay the Niners to let him go. If something happened to, say, Justin Herbert with the Chargers or to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, or if none of the Vikings' options work out, those are all examples of places where Jones could conceivably step right in and help their Kyle Shanahan-inspired offenses. There's no way to know when or whether those types of teams would have that type of need.