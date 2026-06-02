Jared Verse essential to Myles Garrett trade, Browns GM says

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BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was adamant that he did not seriously consider the Myles Garrett blockbuster trade with the Rams until Los Angeles included Jared Verse in the deal.

"[The trade] wasn't something that we anticipated, certainly coming into this year or coming into the spring or quite honestly coming out of the draft," Berry said Tuesday in his first public comments since the deal was completed Monday.

The Browns traded Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to the Rams for Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-rounder.

Berry strongly rebuffed offers for Garrett last year after the star defensive end requested a trade, and he did so again after the Rams inquired following the move of option bonus payments in Garrett's contract -- a measure many saw as an opening to a potential deal.

Berry added that Garrett did not request a trade this offseason.

ESPN reported Monday that talks for Garrett heated up after the NFL draft. The Rams initially were not interested in moving Verse, sources said, but eventually began to consider a package with him as long as the draft picks were adjusted appropriately.

"I didn't have it on the bingo card, and I realize how strong I've been with Myles," Berry said. "But the reality is when you have an opportunity to do something that has strong both short- and long-term benefits, we have to be flexible with it."

Berry said that if he ever entertained an offer for Garrett, the trade would have had to include premium draft capital and a "young, cost-controlled star at a premium position." He called Verse, a 25-year-old who was named 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowler, a "huge part of this return."

"He's a perfect DNA match for our attacking front," Berry said. "He's really a terror in both phases, both as a run defender and a pass rusher. We are really, really excited to add him to our team. He allows us to continue to play defense at a high level, which has been our standard over the past couple of seasons, and we are really excited to welcome him into the organization."