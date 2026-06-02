A.J. Brown reveals he's always owned a Patriots rug, even as an Eagle

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It always seemed like it was meant to be for A.J. Brown.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement to send Brown, their star wide receiver, to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported.

The move came after weeks of discussion of an anticipated move to send Brown to Foxborough.

For Brown, he said he has always bled navy and red, even as a kid.

In an appearance on the "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast, Brown had a sizable Patriots man-cave rug in his home.

When asked about the rug and where it came from, Brown had a simple answer: "It came from Amazon," he said.

"A few years now; it's been here for a while," Brown said with a grin.

The new Pats receiver also revealed that during his time with Philadelphia, he still had the rug in his home.

"You know, some things just never change. This is my team since I was a kid," Brown recalled. "It didn't matter, I mean I was doing what I was supposed to be doing as an Eagle, but this is it."

When the news broke about Brown's trade, he posted two photos of himself as a child with a Tom Brady Patriots jersey.

After the trade was finalized to send Brown, 28, to New England, he wrote a thank-you post to Philadelphia and its fans.

"Playing for this city has been an honor, and I'm thankful for every moment I had in midnight green," he wrote.

Brown spent four seasons in Philadelphia, where he averaged 1,258 receiving yards per season. In the 2025 season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown also suited up in Super Bowl LVII and LIX for Philly.

He helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with 43 receiving yards and one touchdown.